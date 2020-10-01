Champions for a cause: Ford, Wood tee it up in Lumberton

October 1, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Former University of North Carolina basketball teammates Phil Ford, center, and Al Wood fist bump at the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. The right to play with Ford and Wood was auctioned off; playing with Wood went for $1,100 for the Robeson Community College Foundation and playing with Ford went for $600.

Al Wood tees off on the second hole during the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Al Wood tees off on the second hole during the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Phil Ford hits his approach on the 18th hole during the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Phil Ford hits his approach on the 18th hole during the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

