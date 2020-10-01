McGirt at even par after up-and-down opening round at Sanderson Farms

October 1, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

JACKSON, Miss. — An up-and-down day for Fairmont native William McGirt resulted in an opening round of even-par 72 Thursday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

McGirt made three birdies and three bogeys at the Country Club of Jackson, and currently sits in a tie for 84th, eight strokes off the lead shared by Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell and Sebastián Muñoz.

In the middle of the round, McGirt had a brief hot streak with the putter, making birdie putts of 17 feet at No. 7 and 28 feet at No. 8. His other birdie, at No. 15, came after an approach to four feet.

But over the rest of the round, McGirt struggled with the flat stick, missing several mid-range birdie putts, along with a seven-footer for birdie at No. 3 and a five-footer for par at No. 11.

His other bogeys, at holes No. 9 and 17, came after tough pitch shots resulted in long par putts, which he missed.

McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation.

A good Friday round will likely be needed for McGirt to make the cut, and continue his streak of never missing one in this event. Predictive models suggest the cut line will be around 2 or 3 under par.

McGirt will tee off at 1:55 p.m. Friday on the 10th hole, paired with Jason Dufner and Chez Reavie.

Hoffman, Walker, Chappell and Muñoz, the tournament’s defending champion, each shot an 8-under 62 Thursday. Michael Gligic and M.J. Daffue are tied for fifth one stroke behind, and Hickory native J.T. Poston is among the five players tied for seventh at 6 under.