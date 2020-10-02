UNCP cross country dominant in opener

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
UNC Pembroke runners Hunter Levy, left, Jack Phieffer, center, and Delsin Burkhart run together during the Braves Cross Country Twilight race Friday in Pembroke. Levy won the event.
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke cross country team was just glad to be back in competition Friday, even as the event was held under less than ideal circumstances.
It showed in the results.
The Braves dominated the Braves Cross Country Twilight, their season-opening dual meet against Francis Marion, with every UNCP runner beating every FMU runner in both the men’s and women’s races.
“A lot of these kids haven’t raced in seven months,” UNCP coach Dr. David Ormsby said. “We just want to dust a lot of the rust off.
The race, held without spectators due to the Peach Belt Conference’s COVID-19 protocols, was moved from Luther Britt Park in Lumberton to the track at Grace P. Johnson Stadium on the UNCP campus. The 5-kilometer race was 12 1/2 laps around the regulation track.
Braves sophomore Hunter Levy won the men’s race in 15 minutes, 53 seconds, eight seconds ahead of sophomore teammate Delsin Burkhart. Braves freshman Jack Phieffer was third at 16 minutes, 12 seconds after he, Levy and Burkhart stayed together for much of the race.
“We were all together about through two miles, and we were going comfortably about right on pace, and I just felt pretty good so I just took over and kinda ran hard,” Levy said.
Ormsby said Levy ran 11 seconds better than his previous personal record at the 5K distance from the abbreviated outdoor track season in the spring. Levy trained hard over the summer, but says that while the training can’t completely compare to the race itself, it still helped him be prepared.
“You can train as much as you want and run as much as you can, but it only simulates so much of race day,” Levy said. “So we use the workouts to train as we’re in the last half of the race, when I’m pushing the pace like that, today for example, just grinding through the pain.”
The six Braves runners took positions one through six, with Christian England leading the Patriots in seventh.
Braves senior Riley Axe won the women’s race in 19 minutes, 54 seconds, with junior teammate Molly McCann in second place 26 seconds behind. Braves senior Samantha Badami finished third in 20 minutes, 48 seconds.
“I was really just going off of my tempo that I have been doing for the past two weeks,” Axe said. “The first mile I felt really good, so I dropped the pace. I was really hoping my two girls were coming up on my would stay with me for the rest of the race, but they didn’t, so I kind of just had to get out of my hag and just go for it.”
Like the men’s race, the top three Braves runners stuck together to start the women’s race, before Axe separated herself.
“The girls stuck together for about a mile, mile and a half, and then separated, which was kind of what the plan was going in,” Ormsby said. “Riley had a really good day today. I’m excited about where we are.”
The five Braves women finished first through fifth, with Sarah Harris leading FMU in sixth.
The top three runners on both the Braves men’s and women’s teams did not compete. They are expected to participate in the Braves’ next race, Friday at Queens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was the first college or high-school sporting event in Robeson County since mid-March.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.