McGirt misses cut at Sanderson Farms Championship

October 2, 2020
Chris Stiles Sports editor
JACKSON, Miss. — In William McGirt’s first six starts at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he had success in the event.

His seventh start there was not as fortunate.

The Fairmont native missed the 36-hole cut after shooting even-par 72 for the second straight day Friday at the Country Club of Jackson.

A lack of accuracy off the tee prevented McGirt from getting any positive momentum going in his second round, with four birdies and four bogeys on Friday’s card.

“Today I didn’t drive the ball well at all,” he said after the round. “I hit 11 fairways (Thursday) and two of the ones I missed were in the first cut of rough. It’s hard to play this course when you drive it in the rough. … If you don’t drive it in the fairway, it’s hard to give yourself makeable birdie putts.

“I birdied four of the six holes today when I drove it in the fairway, and lipped out a 12-footer for birdie on another.”

Those birdies came with a 15-foot putt at No. 11, his second hole of the day; an 18-footer at No. 1, a 4-footer at No. 2 and a 7-footer at No. 9, his last hole.

McGirt also struggled on the greens for both days of the tournament.

“Thursday, I never got comfortable with my putter,” he said. “I missed a couple of short birdie putts early in the round. I never got any momentum going. Today, all my bogeys were due to three-putting greens.”

The first three three-putts of the day came from 57 feet or more, but the last came at No. 7 after an approach to 20 feet on the par-3 hole. McGirt’s 3-foot miss for par eliminated any realistic chance of reaching the cut line of 3 under par.

McGirt is in the field at next week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, and hopes to improve his precision both off the tee and on the green.

“Hopefully I can get a bit more comfortable with my putter next week and get my driver under control,” he said.

McGirt is projected to drop to 164th in FedEx Cup points after the event. His point total through three starts of his major medical extension remains six points, with 375 total points needed over 29 starts to maintain his PGA Tour status.

Keegan Bradley leads the event at 13 under par, with Charley Hoffman and Hickory native J.T. Poston tied for second two strokes back. Monday-qualifier M.J. Daffue is fourth at 10 under.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]