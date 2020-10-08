McGirt withdraws from Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

October 8, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
LAS VEGAS — Fairmont native William McGirt withdrew from the PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open before his first round was to begin Thursday afternoon.

The PGA Tour announced the withdrawal just minutes before McGirt was scheduled to tee off. A reason was not given.

McGirt was set to play in back-to-back weeks for the first time since his July return to the Tour after missing nearly two years with hip injuries.