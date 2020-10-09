UNCP’s star-studded virtual Cash Bash set for Oct. 13-17

PEMBROKE — There’s not a lot going on in The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s athletic department, at least in a competitive context.

But make no mistake, as athletes have returned to activities after a months-long break brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still plenty of excitement.

“I think the kids are energized, the coaches are pleasantly surprised with how well the students did in staying in front of their fitness,” athletic director Dick Christy said. “I think they’re pleased with where we’re at right now, just given how long of a layoff it was.”

Outside of cross country, which has competed in two events through Friday, the rest of the sports are participating in offseason workouts.

“They’re in eight hours per week,” Christy said. “That’s going to be a mix of conditioning, weightlifting and actual practice. Once we go into the championship segment then they’ll be able to crank up and do 20 hours a week. We expect everybody will be transitioning to that in the coming months.”

Christy anticipates the Peach Belt Conference will allow winter sports, including basketball, to full practices around Nov. 1, with games beginning sometime between the end of November and early January.

Division-I schools can begin basketball season on Nov. 25, but Christy said that it will be more challenging for Division-II schools to be ready to safely compete at that time, and that is why their start could come at a later date. Out of 23 Division-II conferences, 17 have announced they will not begin basketball competition until January, Christy said, and the biggest factor is virus testing.

“Right now the expectation, once we start to play outside competition, is that you would test basketball, either with one PCR test a week or three antigen tests a week,” Christy said. “So I think for many D-II conferences, that not only is going to be a significant financial outlay, but also a big staffing challenge, with athletic trainers trying to serve a number of teams in-season and serve as essentially labaratory techs.”

The Mountain East Conference, in which UNCP football is scheduled to compete for the first time this academic year, plans to hold a five-game football season in the spring, with two division winners then meeting in a conference championship game. The first games could be held the first weekend in March, Christy said, and the school is hopeful by that point a large number of fans can attend.

“We knew that football would be a challenge, but our kids have taken it really seriously,” Christy said. “Many of them are wearing gators or facemasks, they’re all wearing them in the huddle or team meeting environment, our coaches are masked up, so I’ve been really pleased to see how they’ve navigated this so far.”

But while other sports look ahead to a season, cross country — a sport with social distancing naturally built in — has already started its season.

“It was neat for them to get started off against our rivals (Francis Marion) last week, and get off in the W column,” Christy said. “I think both teams have a chance to improve on their finishes from last year. They’ve been really focused and have done some great training.”

A total of seven UNCP athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the semester, but none contracted the virus through team activities, Christy said; two cases came before athletic activities resumed, three tested positive out of the 420 baseline tests just before activities resumed, and two more subsequently contracted the virus through non-athletic activities.

Cases campus-wide peaked in late August, about three weeks into the semester, and have dropped since; there are currently 11 active cases among the student body as of 5 p.m. Friday, the university reports.

“We’ve been really blessed,” Christy said. “There’s been some other athletic departments that had to shut down entirely for a week or two-week window. So, knock on wood, we’re hoping to avoid that, but right now our infection rate on campus is extremely low when you consider we’ve got 8,000 students.”

The virus has impacted the department financially, resulting in budget cuts, furloughs, temporary staff reductions and suspension of the women’s golf program.

Christy isn’t subtle discussing that impact, saying it’s been “brutal,” but he doesn’t think it’s been much different than what other schools are facing, and he remains upbeat despite the difficult circumstances.

“(Our staff’s) resilience, and now to see everybody’s enthusiasm to be back on the field, has been amazing,” Christy said. “It’s made me really proud of the people we have here. My hope is that we’re on the back end of some of those decisions. I hope that we’ve come up with a financial plan that will kind of weather this storm, but some of that’s going to depend on how long this COVID hangs around.”

One way the department is trying to alleviate that financial strain of the pandemic is through holding one of it’s biggest annual fundraisers virtually. The Cash Bash will be held this coming week (see related story here).

“This virtual CashBash is new for us,” Christy said. “I’ve been pleased with how many registrants we already have. If you go to UNCPBraves.com/cashbash, that’s where you can register. We’ll have silent auctions open for a week starting this Friday, and Tuesday night’s actually a live event. People can hop on via the website and actually be able to live bid for five great trips, so it should be a lot of fun.”

The money raised will help the department to have a more solid financial footing as 2020 becomes 2021 and, eventually, COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past. Christy says he is already preparing for what a post-pandemic athletic department will look like.

“Are we back to some normalcy next fall, and what does that look like?,” Christy said. “I feel like we’re trying to position ourselves to where we can get back to that full experience as soon as possible, and now it’s just kind of just a ‘let’s get prepared as we can,’ and let’s wait to get the final details once the NCAA makes their decisions.”