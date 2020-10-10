From the fringe

October 10, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won Thursday’s senior shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a score of 59. Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear finished second with a score of 60.

Closest to the pin winners were Hartley Oxendine and Gene Brumbles.

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont’s week in review

The next senior shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

