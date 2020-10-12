UNCP’s Chepkesir, Jepleting named PBC Runners of the Week

Staff report

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Good news came in twos on Monday when, after an impressive season debut at the Royals Challenge on Friday, junior Joshua Chepkesir and senior Erman Jepleting were both crowned Peach Belt Conference Runner of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Chepkesir covered the 8K course in 22:30 for his first event title of the season. The Eldoret, Kenya, native is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him capture both the PBC and NCAA Southeast Region titles, while also earning All-America status after an eighth-place finish at the NCAA National Championships.

Jepleting completed the 6K course at the Royals Challenge in 21:40 which was good enough for a third-place finish — but the top time among attached individuals. A native of Eldoret, Kenya, Jepleting closed out her junior season with four top-10 finishes, and also earned both all-conference and all-region honors.

The announcement marks the fourth time Chepkesir has been decorated with the weekly award, but just the first for Jepleting. Jepleting is the program’s first PBC Women’s Runner of the Week since Kyndal Boykin earned the award twice in 2013.