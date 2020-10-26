Robeson County Bears building as first season concludes

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Robeson County Bears all-purpose back Braylan Grice, 2, tries to break through the tackle of two Rockingham County Grizzlies players during Saturday’s game at Lake Rim Park in Fayetteville. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Robeson County Bears kick returner Sincere Graham, 11, runs behind the blocks of three teammates during the team’s game Saturday against the Rockingham County Grizzlies at Lake Rim Park in Fayetteville. Related Articles

FAYETTEVILLE — The Robeson County Bears semi-professional football team finished its first season with a close loss to the Rockingham County Grizzlies on Saturday, one in which the fate of the game — and likely their Central Carolina Football League playoff chances — was sealed with a missed opportunity inside the 10-yard line in the game’s final seconds.

But even after walking off the Lake Rim Park field with a 14-8 defeat, the team’s coach and owner Isaiah Baker reflected what his team did accomplish in its first year.

“For us to be a first-year team, we did alright,” Baker said. “I wish we could have made the playoffs, that would have been a big thing, but we didn’t. So that was kind of a blow, but things happen. We’ll start rebuilding, working to next season.

“I’m a little upset, but you’ve got to win some and lose some.”

The team won three and lost five — after losing three straight to start the season, they had won three out of their previous four outings before Saturday’s game — though in the finale they narrowly missed pulling to a level 4-4 record. While some other teams in the CCFL have games remaining, a win would have gotten the Bears into the playoffs. Instead, they will most likely not qualify.

The Bears’ missed chance late came after the Grizzlies’ turnover on downs at their own 18-yard line with just over three minutes remaining. The Bears advanced to the 5-yard line and were in a goal-to-go series of downs, but couldn’t invade the end zone and turned the ball over on downs with under 30 seconds left.

“It was a close game,” wide receiver Eric Graham said. “At the end of the game we had some little here-and-there mistakes, some stuff that could be worked on.”

The Bears had an opportunity to win because they held the Grizzlies to 14 points — rushing touchdowns in the final minute of the first quarter and early in the third — and scored a touchdown and conversion with 11 seconds left in the first half, giving them an 8-7 lead at the break.

The touchdown came when quarterback Malik Livingston found Graham along the sideline and he tumbled across at the pylon for the 35-yard reception. The conversion play was even more exciting — Graham caught a jump ball in the back corner of the end zone for the score.

“It was just one of those things where you’re like, ‘(Eric), we need it, Malik, we need it,’ and they came through like they always do,” Baker said. “That’s pretty much how it went, how it goes down, and I just try to keep a positive aspect. It’s still just kind of there like, man, we really wanted to beat this team, but things happen.”

“I’m known for just going deep, catching jump balls, it’s always been like that,” Graham said. “But we felt like we was in a position, I was in a position, to get us a touchdown and score the two-point conversion, a mismatch. So that’s what we did.”

The Bears struggled at times on the offensive end throughout the season, including over the first three weeks where they scored six total points, which came on a defensive score in a 22-6 season-opening loss to the same Grizzlies team they met Saturday. But over their last five games, with the three wins and two close losses, the Bears showed clear improvement.

“It was really kind of changing up my play style, playing to our strengths more,” Baker said. “We’ve got guys that are used to a system, and we were trying to play outside of that system. So when we went back to what they were used to, it was like, ‘OK, it’s eating candy like a baby.’”

“What changed is, after our first game we made some arrangements on what we needed to work on,” Graham said. “We started getting players, and we started getting more organized. At first we wasn’t really organized, and people didn’t know where to go or what they were doing. After that first couple games we finally, because we knew we was a new team and everybody can’t just jump out there and just go, so we slowed it down so everybody could catch up and do what we had to do.”

The franchise plans to move to the Coastal Football Alliance in the spring, a league with teams primarily based in eastern North Carolina. An exhibition game against the CFA’s Columbus County Wranglers — which Baker bills a “Battle of (Highway) 74” game — is also in the works for this fall.

Even as the Bears’ first season has concluded, Baker said the team is already working towards next season.

“Right now, it’s time to continue building and continue to work,” he said. “Hopefully next season will be better than this one.”

But while looking ahead, the franchise has a solid starting point. Baker told his team after the game he expected them to be winless, as some other teams have been, as it built its program in its inaugural year. Thus, they’ve exceeded expecations this fall, and hope to build on that and improve for the spring.

“(A 3-5 record is) not too bad when you’re a first-year team around here and nobody really expects you to do as good as we did,” Graham said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that had never played football, a lot of guys that had never played semi-pro football, but we’ve still got learning, we’ve still got building to do. It’s everybody’s first year.

“Next year, we’ll be better than we was this year, I can tell you that.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]