Volleyball, cross country teams set to begin practice Wednesday

LUMBERTON — As high school sports slowly work their way back from the coronavirus hiatus, volleyball and cross country will become the first sports to be allowed to hold full practices on Wednesday.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Aug. 11 that the two sports would be the first to hold a season in the 2020-21 school year, with Wednesday’s date marking the opening of practice. Nov. 16 is the first day regular-season competitions can be held.
Robeson County’s schools resumed offseason workouts on Sept. 21, with health and safety guidelines in place to protect against the spread of the virus. Those guidelines will remain as practices begin, even as more strenuous activities are included as teams prepare to open their seasons.
“They’ll do the same things they’ve been doing during workouts,” Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt said. “They’ll still get checked in every day like they’ve been doing, as far as getting a temperature check and answering the COVID questions and all that good stuff.”
Volleyball practices are likely to include intrasquad scrimmages and team drills. Those activities could pose a moderately higher risk than the pod-based conditioning exercises teams have previously been doing in workouts.
“Obviously once they go full-blast with practice, they will be doing some intrasquad against each other,” Hunt said. “And obviously when you’ve got six on the floor at a time, everybody’s next to each other, bumping and setting, there’s going to be some close contact. That’s just part of it. We’ll just take it and see how it goes. Hopefully everything will be OK, but that is one of the things we’ll have to (watch), once they start intrasquad and start scrimmaging each other.”
Lumberton head volleyball coach Mackie Register, who is also the school’s athletic director, said the Pirates team will not use the locker rooms before or after practice. When games begin, benches will be spaced out, with seats six feet apart, possibly in multiple rows along the sideline.
“We’re still going to try to do the best we can,” Register said. “We’ll make sure we have plenty of hand sanitizer and disinfect the equipment before and after practice. They’ll be handling the same ball, passing it around and stuff like that. In the heat of the moment, they’re going to be in each other’s face at the net, stuff like that.
“At this point now, we’ve got to play. We’ve got to get ready.”
Cross country practices will remain largely unchanged from those teams’ workouts, since the conditioning and the full practices consist of the same primary activity of running.
“I really don’t see anything different there with cross country,” Hunt said. “Cross country, you can social distance better, as far as staying spread out and not running in packs, making sure you’ve got some distance between you and the runner next to you. Cross country is a little easier to social distance actually.”
“It’s not going to be too much of a change for us,” St. Pauls boys cross country coach Corey Thompson said. “We’re just going to be adding on (meets) now, instead of just practicing. But as far as the protocols, we’ll continue doing our COVID checks, we’ll continue doing our temperature checks and everything, and once we get started with practice like we normally do, and then certain days we’ll have (meets), that’s pretty much it.”
The Sandhills Athletic Conference will limit how many runners per team are allowed at each meet, Register said, and also how many teams participate in each meet.
Looking ahead to the start of competition in just over two weeks, volleyball games will allow 25 spectators, as stated in NCHSAA guidelines announced Oct. 15. Hunt anticipates the county’s schools allowing home fans only, with tickets prioritized to parents of players.
At cross country meets, held outdoors, state guidlines allow 100 spectators. Hunt does not foresee anyone being turned away from those events.
“All the cross country matches I’ve ever been to, there’s never been even close to 100 spectators,” Hunt said. “It’s mainly a handful of parents that will follow their kids. So as far as 100 outside for cross country, we’ll be fine with that.”
Lumberton will host both a volleyball and cross country jamboree on Nov. 14, with the latter co-hosted by Purnell Swett and taking place at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.
The volleyball jamboree will consist of 70-minute games every two hours, allowing for both teams to leave the gym before the next two teams enter. Lumberton will play Red Springs at noon, Purnell Swett will face St. Pauls at 2 p.m. and Lumberton will play Fairmont at 4 p.m.
As the season begins, the question of whether any individuals are choosing not to play is a valid one, but Register said he’s not aware of anyone sitting out at Lumberton.
“I haven’t heard a lot of feedback from any families; there might be somebody that’s not going to try out that normally would have, but I haven’t heard anything like that,” Register said. “The girls are very excited about getting the chance to actually play.”
Instead, the excitement is abundant around each high school campus, as athletics, a big part of any high school’s atmosphere, prepares to provide one small piece of normalcy.
“Hopefully nothing will mess us up, set us back on getting to start the season,” Register said. “I think everybody wants to see sports get started back; it kind of brings a little normalcy to the school, especially since we’re not in school at all. That first workout we had, everybody was just excited to be back on campus for a little bit.”
