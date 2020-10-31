From the fringe

October 31, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Locklear finishes 20th in national event

Lonail Locklear finished in 20th place in the A flight at the Golf Week Amateur Tour’s Tour Championship last weekend in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Locklear shot a 5-over 77 in the first round at Dolphin Head, then shot consecutive rounds of 8-over 80 at Bear Creek to finish the event at 21-over 237.

Alexander Hoffman won the flight at 9-over 225, four strokes clear of the field.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine won Thursday’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 67. Joe Locklear and Cliff Nance finished second with a 70, winning a scorecard playoff.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Al Wall and Tiger Willie.

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday, with a shotgun start at a new time of 10 a.m.

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a six-stroke victory over Mike Graham and Lee Hunt.

The second flight was won by David Evans and Jerry Long with Al Almond and Monte Herring taking second place.

Marvin Howington and Keith Long won the third flight followed by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly.

Jim Rogers, Monte Herring, and Hartley Oxendi8ne, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with shotgun start at a new time of 10 a.m.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Butler with a 66, James Cox 68, Richie Chmura 69, Aaron Maynor 70, Mitch Grier 70, Sean Morrow 73, James Thompson 74, Bruce Thompson 75, Mike Gandley 75 and Lee Hunt 76.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles via email at [email protected]