NCHSAA amends virus-related guidelines

November 2, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association made revisions Monday to its 2020-21 modified sports manual regarding its safety guidelines in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As most sports remain in their offseason, the most-immediately-impactful revisions are those regarding skill development activities. Indoor skill development sessions remain limited to 25 people, but schools will now be allowed 100 participants in outdoor skill development activities, up from 50.

With volleyball and cross country teams set to begin practice Wednesday, building towards a Nov. 16 start to competition, the league also set guidelines for how those practices should be held. For in-season tryouts and practices, pods and small-group work are encouraged as the league asks for intersquad scrimmages to be limited. Drills that allow for face coverings and social distancing are recommended. Players, coaches and support staff will not count towards capacity limits.

When games begin, athletes and teams competing in a contest immediately before or after the current contest are allowed to remain in the facility while wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet of social distancing. This will be most applicable for varsity/junior varsity doubleheaders, as the varsity team will be allowed in the facility during the JV game, and vice versa.

Regarding transportation, face coverings and regular cleaning and disinfecting of vehicles will be required. No more than one passenger will be allowed per bus seat, with the exception of members of the same household. For smaller teams that use non-bus vehicles, no more than two students will be allowed per vehicle unless all students in the vehicle are members of the same household.

For all athletic-related activities, face coverings will be required at all times, with the exception of students actively involved in “aerobic activity.” Face coverings had previously been recommended, but not required, by the league, although many schools have made their own requirement.

One main revision was made regarding spectators: they will now be asked to remain seated during events.

The NCHSAA previously stated that indoor events will be limited to 25 spectators, and outdoor events will be limited to either 100 people or 30% of capacity, whichever is less. If no capacity is stated, seven individuals per 1,000 square feet will be used as a replacement figure. Players, coaches and support staff do not count towards spectator limits.

The league also added spectator guidelines Monday for swimming events. Both indoor and outdoor pools will be limited to 50% capacity; these numbers also do not include athletes, coaches or support staff.