UNCP women win, men 2nd in Charlotte cross country meet

November 2, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
CHARLOTTE — Senior Erman Jepleting claimed a runner-up finish in the women’s 6K race to help lead the UNC Pembroke cross country team to the top of the podium at the Tom Scott Open on Friday evening. Joshua Chepkesir out-paced the rest of the field for the second time this season in the 8K to help pace the men’s squad to a runner-up finish in the team standings.

Jepleting crossed the finish line with a personal-best time of 21 minutes, 11 seconds, while sophomore Valary Samoei made her season debut and registered a time of 22 minutes, 26 seconds on the way to a sixth-place finish.

Junior transfer Kathryn Anderson covered the course in 22 minutes, 35 seconds to finish seventh, while Molly McCann crossed the finish line at 23 minutes, 22 seconds for 12th place. Riley Axe rounded out the scoring for the Braves with time of 23 minutes, 24 seconds and a 13th-place showing.

Sam Badami (17th) registered a time of 24 minutes, 7 seconds, while freshman Jazmine Lorenzo took 21st place with a mark of 24 minutes, 53 seconds. Shelby McMurray (25 minutes, 5 seconds) recorded a 22nd-place finish.

With 35 points, UNCP won the women’s team competition by a three-point margin over Lenoir-Rhyne. Division-I Virginia Military Institute placed well back in third.

On the men’s side, Chepkesir led the rest of the three-team field by 48 seconds with a time of 22 minutes, 16 seconds.

Hunter Levy logged a 13th-place finish and a time of 25 minutes, 41 seconds. The 12 runners in between Chepkesir and Levy were all from VMI.

Ean Ormsby crossed the finish line at 26 minutes, 16 seconds for a 17th-place finish, Tirus Kirwa (26 minutes, 23 seconds) registered a 18th-place finish and Christian Whiteside capped off the scoring in 22nd place after covering the course in 26 minutes, 59 seconds.

Adam Lindee finished 27th with a time of 28 minutes, 4 seconds.

UNCP’s second-place finish came behind VMI, with King University in third.

The Braves will return to action on November 14 when they travel to Gainesville, Georgia, for the Peach Belt Conference Championships. The race will take place at the UNG Cross Country Course. No spectators will be allowed.