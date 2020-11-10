UNC legends Ford, Wood talk college basketball season

Ford Wood

LUMBERTON — Many fans don’t know what to expect in the upcoming college basketball season.

Those fans aren’t alone — some of the sport’s legends don’t know what to expect either.

Phil Ford and Al Wood, All-Americans at North Carolina in 1976-78 and 1981 respectively, talked about the uniqueness of the season during a recent appearance in Lumberton at the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament, and both expressed more questions than answers at what the season will look like when it begins Nov. 25.

“I have no idea (what it will look like),” Ford said. “I don’t know how that bubble works; I’m still trying to understand contact tracing. I don’t know, how deep does it go? If you’re around somebody that has it, and you see somebody, do they have to go in quarantine? I don’t live in fear, but I try to be careful. But that bubble stuff, I don’t know how they (do that).”

“I think they’re going to have to do some things trial and error,” Wood said. “I think basketball-wise, they’re going to try to learn from the NBA. The NBA seemed to be doing quite well in the way they quarantined everyone, and everybody’s following the rules, so it appears that everybody’s going quite well. I think the college (game), each conference is going to try to mirror that a little bit, as much as possible, but you don’t know, you’re just going to have to see how it goes.”

Wood thinks the quality of play will be as good or even better than usual, given that many players had extra time this spring and summer to individually work on their skills in preparation for this winter.

“I think each player right now is working as hard as they’ve ever worked on their game, their conditioning, everything, so they’re going to be ready to play,” Wood said. “I don’t expect any drop off as far as competition is concerned.”

While the games will be played with few fans, if any, in attendance, Ford doesn’t anticipate that will affect the quality of play, and says this season’s champion will be legitimate despite some discussion to the contrary.

“I do think the fans matter a certain amount, but the only thing with that is its the same for everybody, so everybody’s playing under the same conditions, so I don’t think you can really weigh that in,” Ford said. “People talk about putting an asterisk by the season; I don’t think you an asterisk by the season because everybody’s playing in the same conditions.”

Both Ford and Wood said the thought of how a situation like the coronavirus pandemic would have impacted their playing careers is difficult to imagine, given how surreal everything about the pandemic has been.

“That’s like trying to imagine something that you can’t imagine,” Ford said. “This is, even though it’s real, it’s just unimaginable what’s going on right now. I’m sure it would have affected us in so many ways, with guys getting sick and people having to go in quarantine, I’m sure it would have affected it in some way.”

“No one can even imagine what we’re going through right now; there’s no protocol for it,” Wood said. “That said, me knowing myself, I love basketball, I loved working at it. A lot of guys, probably their games have improved to a certain degree, because you have so much time on your hands to just really work on their game individually and improve their skills.”

Ford, with 19 years of assistant coaching experience including 12 seasons with the Tar Heels and stints with three NBA franchises, said the biggest challenge for coaches in navigating this season will be uncertainty.

“I think you face the challenge of there’s just so much ahead of you that’s unknown, as far as, not only if the game is going to take place, but who you’re going to have available,” Ford said. “You don’t know; somebody could get sick, practice all week fine and then the night before the game get sick, and they you’ll have to go to somebody else. So I just think the unknowns are just off the charts. It’s just so unstable. … It’s like coaching in a minefield.”

As for Ford and Wood’s alma mater, both expect the Tar Heels to rebound this winter after struggling to a 14-19 record overall and finishing tied for last in the ACC with a 6-14 mark.

“I think, potentially, North Carolina is always one of 15 or 20 teams that can win a national championship, and I don’t think this year’s any different,” Ford said. “I think they’ve got some returning players coming back that gained a lot of experience (last) year, and they seem to have some young kids that are pretty talented coming in. You’ve got the best coach in college basketball coaching them, so it could be a good year, but with amateur players you just never know.”

“I think they’re going to do well,” Wood said. “Just look at the history of Roy Williams; back-to-back subpar years, he don’t have. I think he’s done a great job of recruiting, and I think they’re going to come out and do really well, so I’m looking forward to a great year.”

Both expect the ACC to be no different than any other year — exceedingly competitive in each and every game.

“Typical ACC; it’s probably the best conference in college basketball going right now, from top to bottom,” Ford said. “It’s going to be another really competitive year, with a lot of unknowns.”

“As usual — Duke, North Carolina, they’re going to be there,” Wood said. “I think some of the other teams — Florida State, they do a great job of recruiting so far; Syracuse, they’re always there; N.C. State is up-and-coming; Boston College, when you travel, you never know what you’re going to get; Clemson, they’re doing well — so I think it’s going to be pretty good.”

