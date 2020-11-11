Stiles: Time to shine for volleyball, cross country

Normally this time of year, high school volleyball and cross country seasons are nearing their conclusion, often overshadowed by the state playoffs in football and the start of basketball.
But nothing happens “normally” in 2020 — and for volleyball and cross country, that may be a benefit.
The reshuffled North Carolina High School Athletic Association athletic calendar pushed football back to the spring, and even as basketball will finish at about its normal time, it won’t start until January.
What’s left is an opportunity for volleyball and cross country to shine, as there will perhaps be more eyeballs on those two sports than they’ve ever had before as they play their 2020 season.
For volleyball most of those eyeballs won’t be in person because of NCHSAA limits on how many spectators can attend games as the coronavirus pandemic continues. But still, as fans consume this publication and others, the local sports focus for the next two months will be primarily on these two sports.
Volleyball in particular, as a team and ball sport, will attempt to fill the void left by the other team and ball sports who aren’t competing. And what some may come to realize as they pay the sport more attention is how exciting it can be.
Huge momentum swings can happen on just one play — a dive to keep the ball alive or a spike to earn a point. The energy volleyball players bring to the floor might be matched by athletes in other sports, but no one exceeds it.
And volleyball is a simple sport to follow. Perhaps that simplicity will make it easier for us scribes as we introduce it to potentially a new audience, even as it is more paramount than ever for our reporting to recreate the sport’s excitement, given that most won’t get to watch in person. I say that knowing I’m very fortunate, as working media, to be one of the few allowed in the gym.
Lumberton and St. Pauls had solid seasons last year and will look to lead Robeson County’s teams into the coming season, which begins next week after Saturday’s preseason jamboree at Lumberton which includes all five county schools.
Meanwhile, boys and girls cross country teams also begin next week in another easy-to-follow sport. There’s even less rules there than in volleyball — athletes run a prescribed distance and the first to finish wins.
I have a tremendous respect for distance runners at every level, given how hard the sport can be on the body. Other athletes also can run large distances during their games, but they’re running as the means to the end; for distance runners, running is that end.
Robeson County’s best runners in recent years have tended to reside in the Three Rivers Conference, at Red Springs and particularly St. Pauls. Both schools could have individuals contend for conference titles this year.
Fortunately for cross country, everyone that wants to watch live will likely be able to, as crowds should be well within the more-lenient outdoor spectator limits.
Excitement for volleyball and cross country seasons doesn’t mean I don’t still miss high school football, particularly as other states with different virus-related strategies have played a season this fall. And it’s disheartening to consider that this time last year, the basketball season opener for two of Robeson County’s schools was just days away.
But eight months into this pandemic, it will be refreshing to watch any sport resume. And I’m looking forward to the challenge of more thoroughly covering two sports that typically get secondary coverage.
When the NCHSAA schedule was announced, a few colleagues at other publications said with a hint of facetiousness, “well, I guess we’ll be covering a lot of volleyball and cross country this fall.”
But that statement is correct, in a sincere way. I’m looking forward to the return of high school competition, and telling the stories of volleyball and cross country as they take over the spotlight.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.