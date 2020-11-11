UNCP cross country sends 9 to Team of Academic Distinction

November 11, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hard work in the classroom paid off for the men’s and women’s cross country teams on Wednesday when nine members were named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble, the league announced.

To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must have participated in at least half of his/her team’s events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale); and completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference sports information directors oversee the program.

On the women’s side, senior Sam Badami has now earned the recognition for three straight seasons. Fellow senior Shelby McMurray picked up the award for the second consecutive year, and both Erman Jepleting and Valary Samoei joined the list as first-time recipients.

For the men’s team, Delsin Burkhart, Joshua Chepkesir, Tirus Kirwa, Hunter Levy and Ean Ormsby all earned academic nods for the first time. This is the first PBC academic award for the men’s team since the 2018 season.

The announcement marks the 11th straight year that the Braves have been represented with at least one academic award, and the eighth time that the Braves have been represented by multiple student-athletes.

The Braves will close out their season on Saturday when they compete at the Peach Belt Conference Championships in Gainesville, Ga. The men’s race is set for 9:30 a.m. at the UNG Cross Country Course, with the women’s race immediately following at 10:30 a.m. No spectators will be allowed.