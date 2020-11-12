NCHSAA requires indoor athletes to wear masks during competition

November 12, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said Thursday it will extend its facemask requirement to include active participants in indoor starts.

The decision, announced in an email to member schools, comes as volleyball is set to begin its regular season next week, as it will join cross country as the first sports back in season since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports March 13.

Previously, the league said active participants were allowed to not wear masks, while players not actively participating and all coaches and support staff were required to do so.

All indoor sports are included in the change, though volleyball is the most immediately affected. No other indoor sport starts before January, by which time regulations could theoretically change.

“I figured it was coming; I knew they’d been talking about it,” Lumberton volleyball coach and athletic director Mackie Register said. “I’ve heard where colleges, their basketball teams and volleyball teams are already wearing them, or a lot of them are. So it doesn’t surprise me, and I understand it. It’s going to be tough, but at least we’re still getting to play.”

“We actually talked about that some last week at an AD meeting we had,” Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt said. “We support that 100%, obviously. It’s not like volleyball is a real aerobic activity where they’re up and down the court constantly. I think it’s a great idea.”

The change will take some adjustment for the athletes who will now be wearing face coverings while playing their sport.

“It’s going to take some getting used to,” Register said. “We’re definitely going to have to start tomorrow at practice, we’re definitely going to have to wear a mask, and maybe sub in a little more. It’s tough to breath in that mask, so it’s going to take some getting used to.”

While the change was made just days before the start of the season, Register said abrupt changes have simply become something to expect in high school athletics during the pandemic.

“Coming into this season, you’ve got to expect changes,” Register said. “You’ve got to roll with whatever’s going on, and whatever you’ve got to do to play, and then keep everybody safe, that’s the main thing.”

The mask requirement was made in consultation with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; the department’s secretary addressed the decision during the state’s daily briefing on the pandemic Thursday.

“Something like volleyball, where there is space between players, but volleyball as you know is played indoors, we already recommend that the athletes wear a face covering if it can be tolerated,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “I support wearing face coverings when at all possible, particularly for something like volleyball where you are indoors.”

Earlier this week, the NCHSAA confirmed that its spectator limit for indoor sports would remain 25 people, even after the state’s limit on gatherings was reduced from 25 to 10, as Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order did not apply to the NCHSAA’s guidelines.