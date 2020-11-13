UNCP cross country set for conference meet

November 13, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Ormsby

Ormsby

<p>Chepkesir</p>

Chepkesir

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The pandemic-affected season for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s cross country team has been short, as the Braves’ final meet of the fall on Saturday is just their fourth.

Nonetheless, a Peach Belt Conference championship will be on the line as the Braves compete at the University of North Georgia hosts the event in Gainesville. Doing so will provide a hint of familiarity in an otherwise-unique year.

“I don’t think anything’s really changed for us,” UNCP coach Peter Ormsby said. “We’re traveling six guys and six girls this weekend, and we feel we have a top-three finish for both the guys and the girls this weekend.”

The league’s 30th cross country championship starts with the men’s 8K race at 9:30 a.m. The women’s 5K race will start at 10:30 a.m. Good weather conditions are expected for the race on a moderately-hilly course.

“It’s a different course than we ran two years ago for regionals,” Ormsby said. “It’s going to be more like a track race. I think the weather’s going to be in our favor, and we’re just going to see what happens.”

On the men’s side, Joshua Chepkesir is the two-time defending Peach Belt Champion, and set the conference championship record in last year’s meet at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton with a time of 23 minutes, 48.1 seconds.

“I think as long as he stays on two feet, I think he’s probably going to do very well,” Ormsby said. “I think in his mind he’s definitely going for the win, and maybe try to break his PBC record from last year. This is the biggest stage he’ll get this year, and I think he’s going to make the most of it.”

On the women’s side, the team has been well-rounded throughout the year. Behind senior Erman Jepleting, who finished third in the conference last year, Molly McCann, Kathryn Anderson and Riley Axe have been “interchangeable” this season, Ormsby said.

“We’re pretty senior-heavy, which makes it nice because they’ve been in the program for four years, and having run two of the same races and had good results from one week to the next is good,” Ormsby said. “All we’re focusing on is competing, not really the time; tomorrow’s all about place, and where we can mix things up with the Flaglers and North Georgias of the world to see where we stand this year.”

The meet will be the first time the Braves team has made an overnight trip this season, after they hosted their opening meet and have run twice in Charlotte.

“In some regards its refreshing,” Ormsby said. “I think they’re more excited about the fact we’re not doing an up-and-back. We’re spending the night in the hotel, we’re having a team dinner, we’re doing what we should have been doing all season. A lot of things are changing, which changes the mindset, changes the attitude, and just makes it more exciting.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.