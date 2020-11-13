Garner, Lancaster sign to play collegiately at UNCP

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner signs his letter of intent to play at UNC Pembroke, surrounded by his family and coaches, Friday in St. Pauls.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p> Lumberton’s Syniah Lancaster sits with her parents after signing her letter of intent to play at UNC Pembroke Friday in Lumberton</p>

ST. PAULS — Two local athletes signed to play collegiately Friday, and both will stay close to home.

St. Pauls baseball player Isaac Garner and Lumberton softball player Syniah Lancaster each signed to continue their careers at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke next school year.

Garner has had a relationship with the UNCP program since his freshman year, culminating in Friday’s signing.

“UNCP’s been there ever since day one,” Garner said. “I’ve been to three or four of their camps over the summer, and they’ve been talking to me, recruiting me, stuff like that. I went there since ninth grade, and they’ve followed me for three years and offered me this year, so that really stood out to me.”

While Garner is relieved his college decision is done, he knows that he’s still got plenty of work to do.

“A whole lot of relief has gone off my back, but I’ve still got to put the work in,” Garner said. “I’ve got college players that’s ahead of me, or other players that’s better than me, so I’ve still got to put the work in.”

And as hard work is required, Garner is more than capable of doing it, St. Pauls baseball coach Matthew Hunt said.

“They’re getting one of the hardest workers St. Pauls has had in a long time,” Hunt said. “The last four years he’s really earned the opportunity to be at UNCP. They’re going to get a kid that’s going to play anywhere they’re going to ask him to play, and give them 110%.”

Garner has played shortstop in high school, but could move to the outfield at UNCP, Hunt said.

Garner also had interest from Barton, Campbell and Methodist, among others.

Lancaster also chose UNCP, as she felt a comfort level in her previous interations with the softball program that she didn’t feel elsewhere.

“When I first went to camp there, it was just comfortable,” Lancaster said. “Whenever you go to camps, usually you have pressure on you to do good for the coaches. When I first went to camp, it was just like another day of practice. It was comfortable, the coaches talked to me like I’ve always been there, and their players are really nice too.”

Having the chance to realize a dream of playing college softball while also staying close to home was also appealing to Lancaster, who also had opportunities with Barton, Greensboro, Francis Marion, Randolph and Catawba but never waivered from the Braves program.

“I’ve always wanted to play college ball,” Lancaster said. “When I was younger, I wanted to go off and play at one of the big schools, but as I got older, it was like, why not stay home. It was everything I’ve always worked for, I’ve done it, I’ve accomplished everything, so now I can just go play.”

Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register, who uses Lancaster at many positions, thinks UNCP is getting a great player.

“They’re getting a diamond in the the rough here, because without us playing last year, and getting her before her senior year, I think there’s a lot of other people that would have been (interested),” Register said. “We’re expecting big things from her this coming year, and I think she would’ve got some other offers and stuff like that, so I think they’re getting a steal, basically.”

