From the fringe

November 14, 2020
Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a six-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Dial and Oxendine shot a tournament-record 54 to win the event.

The second flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Joe Locklear with Atlas Warrick and Tom Cleveland taking second place.

Mike Graham and Warren Bowen were the winners of the third flight with Al Almond and Monte Herring coming in second.

Rick Rogers, Bucky Beasley, Jerry Long and Mike Graham were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Williams with a 69, Tommy Davis 70, Aaron Maynor 72, Andy Andrews 72, Bruce Thompson 73, Billy Allen 74, Randy Williamson 74, Rodney Baxley 74, Bob Antone 74, Bert Thomas 74, Marcus White 75, Butch Lennon 75, Mitch Grier 75, Carey Pittman 75, Ron Freeman 75, Richard Coleman 76, Danny Glasscock 76, Jerry Stubbs 76, Jasper Jackson 76, Joe Marks 77, Dennis Andrews 77, Clifton Rich 77, James Thompson 77, Matt Lassiter 78, Rick Baxley 78 and Aaron Ostrander 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

