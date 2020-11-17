Red Springs hosts cross country opener

November 16, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen’s Aaron Smith and Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez each won 5K races held at Red Springs Monday to kick off the high school cross country season.

In the boys race, Smith finished in 19 minutes, 6 seconds to win by nearly 1 1/2 minutes. Red Springs’ Noah Chavis finished second in 20:29 and Whiteville’s Brandon Nguyen was third in 20:47.

Smith and Nguyen were the only runners to participate who weren’t part of the Red Springs team. The rest of the Red Devils competitors were: Dylan Dean in fourth at 21:26, Christian Moore fifth at 22:08, Shawn Putman sixth at 23:13, Brian Foulks seventh at 23:16, Mario Leonard eighth at 23:35, Henry Buie ninth at 24:54 and Kohnner Oxendine 10th at 25:34.

In the girls race, Tellez finished in 25:48, 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Cate DeVane from East Bladen, who ran the course in 26:08. Red Springs’ Elora Oxendine was third in 27:48.

Red Springs won the team competition, which counted the top four runners, with 20 points and Whiteville finished second with 28. East Bladen did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Red Springs’ Hancey Trochez finished fourth in 20:39. Other Red Springs runners were Shaniz Zangana in 12th in 40:38 and Jazlyn Jones in 14th in 48:43. Whiteville’s leading finisher was Jillian Hatch in fifth at 31:05.

The event was the first regular-season high school athletic competition held in Robeson County since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday was the first day regular-season contests were allowed by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. A meet including Lumberton and Purnell Swett at Luther Britt Park was canceled; other teams have meets scheduled later in the week.

Volleyball was also eligible to begin play Monday, though local schools opted to play Tuesday. Scheduled games include Fairmont at St. Pauls, Lumberton at Hoke County and Richmond at Purnell Swett.