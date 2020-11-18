Local roundup: Lumberton wins, Purnell Swett falls in volleyball openers

November 17, 2020
Staff report

RAEFORD — Lumberton’s varsity volleyball team opened its season Tuesday with a convincing win at Hoke County.

The Pirates won 3-0, with set wins of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-15.

August Smith had 27 assists, two kills and 19 service points for Lumberton. KeKe Lawrence had nine kills and one block. Peyton Brooks had six kills, five digs and 11 service points. Diamond Harris had six kills and two blocks. Aydan Bullard had six kills. Tyler Coker and Skylar Jones each had five digs. Mallori Allen had 11 service points and Amelia Scott had nine.

The Pirates play Thursday at Jack Britt.

Hoke County won the JV game 2-0, with set wins of 26-24 and 25-17.

Richmond tops Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett lost in its season opener, a 3-1 home defeat against Richmond.

The Raiders won the first set 25-10 and the second and fourth sets 25-15. The Rams won the third set 25-14.

Alonna Locklear had 15 blocks and six kills for the Rams. Lexiana Sencenbaugh had six points and five kills; Madison Harris had six kills, one block assist and four points; and Kaitlyn Locklear had three aces and eight points.

The Rams play Thursday at Scotland.

Purnell Swett claimed the JV match 2-1, coming back to win after losing the first set 25-20. The Rams won the second set 25-19 and the third 15-7.