Purnell Swett looking beyond the struggles after loss to Pinecrest

November 23, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0

Purnell Swett’s tough start continues vs. Pinecrest

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Madison Harris spikes towards Pinecrest’s Emmie Modlin, front, and Karsen Corbett, back, during Monday’s match between the schools in Pembroke.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Purnell Swett’s Madison Harris spikes towards Pinecrest’s Emmie Modlin, front, and Karsen Corbett, back, during Monday’s match between the schools in Pembroke.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p>Purnell Swett’s Jenna Parker serves during Monday’s match against Pinecrest in Pembroke.</p>

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Purnell Swett’s Jenna Parker serves during Monday’s match against Pinecrest in Pembroke.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p>Purnell Swett’s Mackenzie Swett, 7, high fives with teammate Halie Allen during Monday’s match against Pinecrest in Pembroke.</p>

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Purnell Swett’s Mackenzie Swett, 7, high fives with teammate Halie Allen during Monday’s match against Pinecrest in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The season hasn’t started exactly how the Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team had hoped, with three straight losses and just one set win.

But now the Rams move into what should be an easier portion of their schedule — the three teams they’ve played so far were the top three teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference last year — after falling 3-0 to defending SAC champions Pinecrest at home Monday.

“Some of the stuff that they did, even though they were down by 10 — they looked good, but when you’re down by 10 in volleyball, that’s a lot,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “It’s hard to get down and come down from a deficit this big.”

Pinecrest (3-0, 3-0 SAC) won the three sets 25-10, 25-8 and 25-13, extending their streak to nine straight set wins to start the season.

“We struggled with passing,” Deese said. “Their serves, (they) were really placing them, they were aggressive, and we just couldn’t get the passes where they needed to be. So out of system they didn’t play well tonight.”

Marijo Wilkes had six digs and one kill for the Rams and Alonna Locklear had three blocks. Alexis Locklear had a block and a kill.

“Alexis Locklear showed up at the net; she’s got springs on her feet and she just kind of floats, forever,” Deese said. “She played well and did some stuff on the front row that we really liked.”

Pinecrest led 8-4 early in the first, then extended that lead to 15-4, gradually increasing their lead from there to the 25-10 margin.

Purnell Swett scored three straight points early in the second set and trailed 4-3 before Pinecrest used a 14-2 run to take an 18-5 lead en route to the 25-8 win. Purnell Swett never scored consecutive points in the set after the early three-point spurt.

Two 5-0 runs propeled Pinecrest to a 14-5 third-set lead, and after Purnell Swett pulled to within a 14-8 gap Pinecrest scored seven more to go up 21-8 before closing out the match with the 25-13 set win.

For Purnell Swett, the challenges of playing teams like Pinecrest can go beyond just executing on the court .

“Volleyball is 90% mental, and they just have to show up,” Deese said. “A lot of times, they already have the persona that they’re not supposed to win. And we’ve got to change that, and it takes time.”

In the JV game, Purnell Swett won 2-1. Pinecrest won the opening set 25-20 before Purnell Swett won the final two, 26-24 and 15-11. The JV Rams are 3-0.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Jack Britt.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.