UNCP basketball ranked 22nd in preseason poll

November 24, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team will tote a national ranking into a new season for the third time in the last four years after checking in at No. 22 in the D2SIDA Preseason Top 25 on Monday evening.

The release marked the seventh-straight year that UNCP has raked in a preseason or regular season ranking in either of the two NCAA Division II men’s basketball polls. It is the third time (2017-18, 2018-19) in the last four years that UNCP will sport a preseason ranking, and the fourth time that has happened in the 28-year NCAA Division II era of the program.

The Braves were among three NCAA Southeast Region teams included in Monday’s ranking, joining No. 2 Lincoln Memorial and No. 10 Queens. Northwest Missouri State raked in 13 of the 16 possible first place votes to top the listing, while Lincoln Memorial (two first-place votes) and West Texas A&M (one) raked in the remainder of first place votes.

The program’s first national ranking came all the way back on Dec. 6, 1999, when the Braves settled into the No. 23 spot in the NABC/Coaches Top 25. The Braves attained the highest national ranking in the NCAA Division II history of the program on Jan. 26, 2015, when it clambered up two spots to No. 12 in the NABC poll after improving to 17-2 with a 79-72 win at Georgia Southwestern.

UNCP concluded the 2019-20 season with a No. 15 ranking in the D2SIDA Top 25.

The Braves continue to plan for the upcoming season. A season-opening date has not yet been announced.