Lumberton fights to the end in sweep by Pinecrest

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Keke Lawrence and Pinecrest’s Chloe Modlin both block the ball at the net during Tuesday’s match in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith, 1, attempts to block as Pinecrest’s Chloe Modlin, 8, hits the ball over the net during Tuesday’s match in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton varsity volleyball team was swept by Pinecrest Tuesday, with the Patriots winning the three sets 25-11, 25-12 and 25-17.

But that result doesn’t entirely tell the story for Lumberton.

Down 17-8 in the third set, the Pirates kept fighting and played their best volleyball of the night despite their dire match circumstances, outscoring the defending conference champions 9-8 the rest of the way.

“They were playing a lot faster than we were at the beginning,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “In that third set, we kind of picked up the speed, we had a lot better passes, we were getting some swings on the ball and our serves were getting in. A lot of the little things we did wrong (before that), which is lot of a credit to them, because they’re a good team.”

From that 17-8 hole, Lumberton (2-2, 2-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned six straight points as Laci Rosier served to pull to a 17-14 margin. Even after Pinecrest (4-0, 4-0 SAC) stretched its lead back to 22-14, the Pirates scored three more to pull to a 22-17 deficit, before Pinecrest scored three to close out the match.

“I told the girls at the end of the game, this is going to be a learning match for us,” Register said. “They kind of exploited our weaknesses, and showed us what we need to work on, and we kind of improved that in the third set. That’s what I was proud of them, for not quitting and still battling until the end.”

Peyton Brooks had four kills for Lumberton and Ayden Bullard had three. Keke Lawrence had five blocks, August Smith had seven assists and Anna Mercer had three digs.

The first set was tied at 6-6 before Pinecrest went on a 9-0 run for a 15-6 lead as Chloe Modlin successfully served for the Patriots. A later 6-0 run furthered Pinecrest’s advantage to 21-10 en route to the 25-11 set win.

“They had one run, where we got a stretch there where (Modlin) was serving for them, and our back line probably wasn’t as strong and they took advantage of that,” Register said.

The Pinecrest momentum continued into the second set as the Patriots took a 13-1 lead and Lumberton was never closer than an eight-point gap the rest of the set, falling 25-12.

“They got out from the jump and we kind of hung our heads there a little bit there,” Register said. “That’s why coming back in that third set and playing the way we did in that third set, we’ll maybe be able to leave going into Thanksgiving a little more sound of mind.”

Lumberton led 3-1, 6-4 and 7-6 early in the third. Pinecrest, who has not lost a set in four matches this season, used an 8-0 run to take its 17-8 lead before the Pirates showed some life late.

Register hopes moving forward his team builds on the lessons learned Tuesday and the improvement it showed in the final set.

“(Pinecrest) will probably run the conference,” Register said. “Which is what we want them to do at this point so that gives us an opportunity to maybe take on the Richmonds and the Jack Britts, and as long as we protect our house and steal one or two on the road, who knows at the end how it’s going to end up. We’ve just got to get better.

“Watching what they do, and our girls getting to see up front and see how fast they play, and realize ‘hey, we’ve got to pick it up a step,’ so hopefully that’s what we’re going to take that and learn from it, and move forward. We’re going to forget about this game, but we’re going to learn from it.”

In the JV match, Pinecrest swept Lumberton with set wins of 25-21 and 25-19.

Lumberton returns to action at home Tuesday against Richmond.

