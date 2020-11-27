Stiles: Early impressions of Big 4 basketball teams

The collective favorite sports season of North Carolinians opened Wednesday.

College basketball season was delayed a couple weeks in the revamped college sports schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the games look very different this week, with spread-out benches and no fans among the changes at each contest.

But nonetheless, college basketball fans have had a Thanksgiving treat over the last three days. And in this state, the three major-conference programs that have played are jointly undefeated through Friday’s action.

The fourth, Duke, had its opener delayed by the virus concerns of Gardner-Webb, its original first opponent, but is scheduled to face Coppin State Saturday.

But as North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest now have their seasons underway, even as they’ve only played a game or two each, they’ve all left an early impression on what their team could look like through the rest of the season.

North Carolina

This Tar Heels team is entirely different than last year’s unit that went 14-19 and 6-14 in the ACC, and showed how Wednesday in a 79-60 win over Charleston.

This year’s edition, with the help of some freshman additions, is more well-rounded than a season ago. Garrison Brooks didn’t play his best — something that often ended any chance at a win last year — but he didn’t have to as guards Caleb Love (17 points, four assists) and R.J. Davis (11 points) and forwards Armando Bacot (12 points, eight rebounds) and Day’Ron Sharpe (13 points, 10 rebounds) carried the team to the win.

The Tar Heels were expected to be a strong-rebounding team, and that was true Wednesday with a 49-34 edge over the Cougars; Sharpe was key here, with 10 boards in 22 minutes including five on the offensive end.

UNC totaled 17 offensive rebounds, which coupled with a 15-9 turnover margin helped the Tar Heels create the extra possessions needed to win comfortably in a game the Cougars had a better shooting percentage.

The Tar Heels showed flashes of being a good-shooting team, but ultimately shot 39.4% from the floor and 22.2% (4-for-18) from distance, the one aspect of the game that looked similar to last season. If the Tar Heels share the ball better — they had just 12 assists Wednesday — that could create better shots and help that issue take care of itself.

NC State

The Wolfpack posted convincing wins Wednesday and Friday — first a 95-61 win over Charleston Southern, then a 86-51 win over North Florida — and largely did so in two different ways.

Wednesday’s win was keyed by the backcourt, with Braxton Beverly (13 points, four assists), now healthy, and particularly Devon Daniels (29 points, 10 rebounds) playing efficiently.

It was the frontcourt who starred Friday. Manny Bates (10 points, eight rebounds, five blocks), who coach Kevin Keatts has said should be improved offensively, didn’t show that in the opener but was more explosive inside against the Ospreys. Jericole Hellems (17 points) showed breakout potential, and D.J. Funderburk (11 points) showed veteran leadership.

Common ground in the two games was the Pack defense forcing a lot of turnovers, particularly by way of the steal. N.C. State had 18 steals against Charleston Southern — four by freshman guard Cam Hayes, a strong addition — forcing 32 Buccaneer turnovers, and 10 steals against North Florida, with 18 Osprey turnovers.

If that continues, particularly if the frontcourt and backcourt can shine at the same time, this can be the best Wolfpack team in Keatts’ tenure.

One point of improvement stands out on the stat sheet from both contests: rebounding. The Wolfpack — with bigs like Bates, Hellems and Funderburk — were outrebounded, albeit narrowly, by both Charleston Southern and North Florida.

Wake Forest

In a 111-51 victory over Delaware State in Wake Forest’s season opener — the largest win in Joel Coliseum history — pretty much everything went right for the Demon Deacons to start coach Steve Forbes’ tenure.

Friday 71-60 win over Longwood was a tougher contest against a better opponent and served as more of a barometer for what’s working well, and what could be improved, for the Deacs.

In both games, Wake Forest showed a defensive intensity that’s often been missing under the last two coaches. That has resulted in a total of 49 forced turnovers and 30 steals. Meanwhile, one coaching point for Forbes will be the turnovers of his own team, including the 15 against Delaware State, though that gradually improved throughout that game and into Friday’s contest.

Isaiah Mucius, the Deacs’ leading returner, has been quiet through two games, but others have contributed in a big way as this pieced-together roster builds chemistry and has shared the ball well.

Five double-figure scorers in the opener included a true freshman (Quadry Adams), a redshirt freshman (Tariq Ingraham) and three transfers (Jalen Johnson, Isaiah Wilkins and Jonah Antonio); returners Jahcobi Neath and Ismael Massoud were among Friday’s Deacs with 10-plus points. Antonio, whose transfer to Wake from UNLV got little attention, is the team’s leading scorer so far with 26 total points after starting 8-for-14 from distance

In addition to turnovers, rebounding will be a point of concern after the Lancers outrebounded the Deacs 30-21 Friday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.