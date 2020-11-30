UNCP releases men’s and women’s basketball schedules; men open at home Wednesday

ST. PAULS — As St. Pauls and Fairmont met Tuesday to bring back high school volleyball in Robeson County, one of the first two sports to return during the COVID-19 pandemic, two St. Pauls runs propeled the Bulldogs to a 3-0 sweep of their in-county foes.

St. Pauls protected their home court with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-22 win over the Golden Tornadoes. While both teams are members of the Three Rivers Conference, the game was a nonconference contest and does not count towards league standings.

“I think our hitters were on point in the second set,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said. “In the third set, we struggled just finding the court, getting the ball in, but that second set, our hitters were on point; just less hitting errors.”

St. Pauls led the second set 5-4 before scoring 14 straight points during Lakayla Cook’s turn serving, taking a 19-4 lead en route to the 25-10 set win.

“I think it was the energy was just different (the second set),” St. Pauls’ Savanna Lowery said. “We had in our head, we had that run so we wanted to keep it up. In the other sets we didn’t get that big of a run, so in our head we just wanted to catch up.”

Fairmont led the third set 19-14 after its best play of the night before St. Pauls scored five straight and ultimately closed out the match with an 11-3 run, winning the set 25-22.

“Third set, we came back and we played well,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “We were up 19-14, we had a block called that was in the net, and we’ve got to learn to step up from that. When they make a run back, we’ve got to learn how to stop those runs.”

“I think the error that got us to 19-14 was our hitting errors, just hitting the ball out,” Barnes said. “We found there was a big hole in the middle of their court, so we just started pushing the ball to that hole right there to get caught up. Then once my hitters were confident again, just swing away.”

Braxtin Kinlaw led the Bulldogs with seven kills and Lowery had six kills and nine assists. Aleiah Lowery had four kills and Halie Allen had seven assists.

Fairmont trailed the first set 19-12 before scoring six straight points to pull within a point at 19-18. St. Pauls regained the momentum with a 6-1 run to win the set 25-19.

“They were playing to win the game; we were just out there in the midst of playing to play,” Baker said. “They played well, they played good defense, they made good plays on the ball, but we didn’t make plays on the ball. That was the difference.”

With Tuesday’s game marking the season opener for both teams after a limited preseason, both coaches naturally found things for their team to work on moving forward.

“One of the things I noticed that we need to work on is our holes on the floor and our defensive coverage,” Barnes said. “There was a few times Fairmont caught us, just in those spots, and once we play some teams that do spot serve, or they are going to target places on our defense, they’re going to execute on those holes.”

“Our hitters were inconsistent,” Baker said. “I’ve got to give it to our setter, (she) was putting it right there to them, but we were all over the place, our hitting.”

With attendance limited to 25 spectators plus the junior-varsity teams because of the pandemic, the match took on a different feel from the normal energy of volleyball. Additionally, everyone including active players was required to wear a mask.

“Volleyball’s a very emotional sport, so to have nobody cheering for you, it’s hard, especially when you’re down 19-14, to find it in yourself to just cheer yourself on,” Barnes said. “That, and then the masks — it’s just hard to hear, calling the ball, in and out, it does make things real difficult.”

“The energy was less, because we didn’t have as much fans, and we have a very new JV team that doesn’t know the cheers and stuff, and we had to be louder, we definitely had to be louder,” Savanna Lowery said. “The team itself, we had to bring the energy ourselves. But altogether, even with the limitations, I’m just glad I still get to get a senior season.”

St. Pauls plays Thursday at South Columbus; Fairmont hosts Red Springs.

Fairmont won the JV match, 2-1, by winning the last two sets, 25-20 and 15-10. St. Pauls won the first set 25-17.