East Bladen runners win at Red Springs; Fairmont’s Manning, Red Springs’ Tellez 2nd

Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez runs towards the finish line to take second place in Wednesday’s cross country race at Red Springs.
RED SPRINGS — East Bladen only had three runners participate in Wednesday’s cross country meet at Red Springs, but that small delegation made the trip from Elizabethtown count — Eagle runners won both the boys and the girls race.
A.J. Smith won the boys race, completing the 5K course in 18 minutes, 7 seconds. Cate Devane was the girls winner in 25:24.
In the boys race, Fairmont’s Javian Manning finished second in 20:19.
“What I really liked today was it was just one big lap,” Manning said. “Instead of having to do three individual ones (like at Fairmont), I could just go ahead and get finished with it. I could just keep running, instead of thinking ‘I’ve got two more, I’ve got one more’; I could just do one and that helped a lot.”
Manning improved from a 21:58 time in a meet two weeks ago, even as he said the cooler conditions were more difficult.
“It’s a lot harder,” Manning said. “It’s hard on the breathing; when you run, you try to get the breathing right, but this cold air, it messes you up a little bit.”
Red Springs runners took the next seven finishing positions as the Red Devils won the team competition comfortably. Dylan Dean took third place in 20:24, Noah Chavis was fourth at 20:57, Christian Moore fifth at 22:32, Henry Buie sixth at 22:32, Shawn Putman seventh at 22:52, Brian Foulks eighth at 23:06, Mario Leonard ninth at 23:10 and Kohnner Oxendine 10th at 24:33.
Other Fairmont finishers included Nathanael Jones at 24:51, Eduardo Perez at 25:20, Savonte McKeithan at 25:29, Sequan Singletary at 25:30, Khalil Alford at 28:14 and Luis Solis at 35:10.
Behind Devane, Red Springs took the next three spots in the girls race. Dayanara Tellez was second in 25:53, Elora Oxendine third in 27:54 and Hancy Trochez fourth at 30:57.
“In my mind, I was like, I’ve got to get there, I’ve got to get second place,” Tellez said. “I’ve got to keep going, I couldn’t stop for anything, even though I was tired. It was just mentally, I had to do it, I had to keep pushing myself forward.”
Tellez said familiarity with their home course helped the Red Devil runners to their strong finishes.
“We’re really familiar with this place,” Tellez said. “We practice it every week, so we get the hang of it and know where to go and everything. We’re used to it.”
Sydney Gardner was East Bladen’s other runner, placing fifth at 35:03.
Fairmont was the only team with five runners and was therefore considered the team winner. The Golden Tornadoes were led by Trinity Thompson, who finished sixth in 35:05. Other finishers included AhNeillyah Gilchrist at 35:35, Paris Bethea at 35:36, Secret Davis at 45:26 and Kiera Campbell at 45:27.
Red Springs’ Shaniz Zangana finished in 39:34.
St. Pauls volleyball swept
The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team was swept at Whiteville in nonconference action Wednesday.
The Wolfpack won by set scores of 30-28, 25-20 and 25-17. The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0 Three Rivers Conference) had multiple set point opportunities in the first set before the Wolfpack (6-0, 2-0) came back to win.
St. Pauls resumes conference play Thursday at Fairmont.
