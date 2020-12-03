UNCP basketballmakes additionalschedule changes

December 3, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Additional changes to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team’s schedule were made Thursday.

After Wednesday’s announcement that games scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday against Belmont Abbey were canceled, the team announced Thursday that a home game against Belmont Abbey has been added Dec. 31.

A game scheduled for Jan. 2 at Wingate has been canceled.

Attempts to schedule a game this weekend against another opponent were unsuccessful.

With these changes, UNCP’s first scheduled game is now Dec. 16 at Lander. First-year Braves coach Drew Richards will return to Greenwood to face his former team in this matchup.

The games against Lander and Belmont Abbey are the Braves’ only nonconference games currently scheduled, though the team is seeking to find additional playing opportunities to add to its schedule in the coming weeks.

The Braves begin Peach Belt Conference play at Clayton State on Jan. 6 before their conference home opener on Jan. 9 against Columbus State.

UNCP was 24-6 overall last season and 17-3 in the PBC, winning the first outright regular-season conference championship in school history. Richards returns to Pembroke as head coach after serving as associate head coach from 2014-19, and after leading Lander to the PBC Tournament championship last season.