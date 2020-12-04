St. Pauls comes back in each set to sweep Fairmont

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Aleiah Lowery, 5, goes up for the spike as Fairmont’s Dajsha Fields, 3, and Alexis Hinson, 1, prepare to block during Thursday’s match in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Alexis Hinson, 1, tips the ball over the net as St. Pauls’ Julianna Bell readies to block during Thursday’s match in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont varsity volleyball team got off to a good start in each set against St. Pauls Thursday.

St. Pauls had a good finish in each set.

Those later stretches in each set led the Bulldogs to a 3-0 sweep over the Golden Tornadoes in Three Rivers Conference play, with set wins of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-18.

“The beginning game for us — not first set, but the first 10 points in any set — we’re always behind in,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said. “That was one of the things I was wanting to work on tonight — we still didn’t accomplish that — is getting those first 10 points, and playing a strong, full game. We still have a strong end game, so that benefits us, because that comes out with the win.”

“Most everybody on our team has a winning mentality and very competitive, so when we’re down like that, and in a hole, everybody wants to get out of it, because we want to win so bad,” St. Pauls senior Savanna Lowery said. “With serve receives, we’re down in the hole and they’re serving the same spot all the time, we just adjust to get out of it.”

Fairmont (3-2, 2-1 TRC) led early in the first set before St. Pauls (4-2, 2-0 TRC) took a 17-10 lead. Fairmont got back within five three different times the rest of the set, but never closer as the Bulldogs won 25-16.

The Golden Tornadoes led 9-7 in the second before St. Pauls used a 6-0 run to take a 13-9 lead. They then finished on a 12-3 run to earn the 25-14 set win.

The third set was Fairmont’s best chance at a set win, as the Golden Tornadoes led 11-6 early, and after St. Pauls closed to 12-10 the set was back-and-forth to a 16-16 tie. But the Bulldogs closed with a 9-2 run to close out the match with a 25-18 set win.

“We were fine if we could get the ball up to the setter, but looking at the stats here, first game, 10 points off serve and receive; second game, 10 points off serve and receive; last game, eight points off serve and receive,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “You can’t give those points away from serve and receive. When they served it over, it was a dilemma for us, just to get it back over.”

A well-rounded effort by the St. Pauls team was reflected in the stats. Savanna Lowery had five kills, eight assists and five aces; Aleiah Lowery had three kills and four aces; Tyasia Baldwin had three solo blocks and one block assist; Braxtin Kinlaw had six kills; and Halie Allen had four assists and four aces.

“It’s real good, because everybody except for the seniors has never played on a team together,” Savanna Lowery said. “The sophomores, the juniors, we’ve never played with them before. This is our first season playing together, and the fact that we can have that mentality already, early in the season, is really good for us.”

“Another thing that we work on is just using our offense to the fullest,” Barnes said. “I want my hitters using a lot of tools in their tool belt, I want my setters setting all five people who are on the floor, so I guess that’s why our stats reflect that way, an even spread, because in volleyball, if you’re going to win, you’ve got to use everybody on the court.”

That assessment about the Bulldogs using everyone on the court was shared by Baker, who said his team needs to do a better job of doing so.

“You look at the (St. Pauls) movement, and everybody’s moving well, the whole team,” Baker said. “Our team we’ve got a whole lot of stopping, stopping here, jerky moves. You can’t play ball all that way. The court is only 30 feet wide, but you’ve got to have six players covering that 30 feet, and it’s got to be a continuous movement.”

Shekinah Lennon had 10 kills for Fairmont and Alexis Hinson had 10 assists and three kills.

Looking ahead, while Barnes is pleased with her team’s continuous comebacks in Thursday’s game, she knows falling behind that way against the TRC’s top teams and eventually the state playoffs is not a recipe for success

“I think it’s just our setters,” Barnes said. “The games that we have lost, we did not execute all five people on the court, or that middle game to 10 points, we were allowing our opponents to get the lead at the beginning of the game and then we couldn’t dig out of that hole. So we were able to dig out of that hole against Fairmont, that’s just the difference.”

In the JV game, St. Pauls won 2-0 by set scores of 25-15 and 25-12.

St. Pauls hosts South Columbus Tuesday; Fairmont travels to Whiteville.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.