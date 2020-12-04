Local roundup: Purnell Swett volleyball earns first win

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team defeated Hoke County 3-1 Thursday, giving the Rams their first win of the season.

Purnell Swett (1-5, 1-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost the first set to Hoke County (0-6, 0-6 SAC) 25-23, but responded by winning the next three sets 25-23, 25-12 and 25-17.

Alonna Locklear had 11 kills and 11 blocks for the Rams, Madison Harris had 10 kills, Kaitlyn Locklear had 21 assists and five aces, Jadyn Locklear had three kills and two aces and Alexis Locklear had four kills.

In the JV match, Purnell Swett won 2-0 with set scores of 25-20 and 25-16 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at rival Lumberton.

Lumberton falls to Scotland

The Lumberton varsity volleyball team struggled in a 3-0 loss at Scotland Thursday.

The Scots (5-1, 5-1 SAC) defeated the Pirates (3-3, 3-3 SAC) by set scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-17.

Lumberton hosts Purnell Swett Tuesday.

East Bladen beats Red Springs

The Red Springs varsity volleyball team lost 3-1 at East Bladen Thursday.

East Bladen (3-3, 1-2 Three Rivers Conference) won the first, second and fourth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-17. Red Springs (0-6, 0-3 TRC) won the third set 25-23.

Red Springs trailed 18-10 in the first set before closing to within one at 23-22.

An 8-1 run in the middle of the second set propeled East Bladen.

Red Springs led the third set 10-1; the Eagles rallied back twice to within a point before the Red Devils won the set.

East Bladen finished the fourth set on a 10-2 run after it was tied at 15-15 to close out the match.

In the JV match, Red Springs overcame a first set loss to win 2-1. The Eagles won the first set 25-17 before the Red Devils won the final two 25-19 and 15-13.

Red Springs hosts East Columbus Tuesday.