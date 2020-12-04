UNCP womens players set to step up in larger roles this season

Haskins

PEMBROKE — The 2019-20 season was a struggle for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s golf team, with an 11-17 record and a 6-14 Peach Belt Conference mark.

The Braves lost six of the top seven scorers from that team — but as the season begins Saturday, head coach John Haskins remains confident his team will be competitive this season, as some of last year’s reserves move into larger roles.

“Well I think we’ve got some kids who have gotten better, who played significant minutes for us last year and I think have improved,” Haskins said. “We have a couple players that we think will help us. It’ll be interesting; we’re a young team. I don’t know that we’re super-inexperienced, but we are young.”

Offensive output will be key for a Braves team that only scored 57.8 points per game last season.

”We’ll have to score by committee,” Haskins said. “We’re doing some different things offensively that will help. The biggest thing is we’ve got to knock down shots. I always thought we got decent shots; we’ve got to put the basketball in the hole. We’ve got to make sure we take care of the ball.”

The one returner from last year’s core group is sophomore point guard Alcenia Purnell (8.0 points, 2.2 assists per game last season), who started 17 games at the position as a freshman after Tee Graham’s season-ending injury.

“I hope she feels really comfortable,” Haskins said. “As a freshman, you’re learning a lot — new coach, new system, new teammates, and you’re learning to adjust to a different level of play. She’s got all that under her belt. We want her to go out there and look to score; she needs to take a leadership role.”

Courtney Smith (5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds per game) could be just as important in the Braves backcourt.

“Courtney got a significant amount of minutes,” Haskins said. “She didn’t put up the numbers (Purnell) did, but very capable, and she played well in preseason, so that’s a good thing, so I expect some good things out of both those kids.”

Haskins also expects for two former junior-college players, guard Tiara Williams and forward Diamond Fedrick, to take a step forward in their second year with the Braves program.

“Junior-college kids, it’s always a big adjustment,” Haskins said. “And those are two kids that we feel like are improved. Diamond is much stronger in the post, and Tiara is still trying to figure things out from what she was in junior college. Her decision-making is getting better, and needs to continue to get better. She’ll contribute.”

In addition to Fedrick, a key piece in the post will be Western Carolina transfer Gabby Smith, who averaged 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in the 2018-19 season with the Catamounts.

“We’re expecting her to come in and do some big things immediately, and give us some scoring around the basket, and she’s versatile, she can get away from the basket too, shoot the 3,” Haskins said. “That gives us a little versatility from the post.”

Haskins also expects contributions from several players expected to come off the bench: forward Hannah Russell has size and ability, just “needs to figure it out at this level”; guards Aaliyah Bell and Aniah McManus will help Purnell and Smith with the ball handling; guards Naomi Gilbert and Kelly Luck are good shooters; guard Kelci Adams has “just got a good feel, understands the game, really plays hard and can shoot the basketball”; guard Jadin Gladden, a high-school teammate of Gilbert, has “got some length, a good mid-range jumper and can make some 3s.”

In the age of coronavirus, the season will be the most unique in Haskins’ 27-year career as a collegiate head coach.

“We’ve got to be flexible,” Haskins said. “It’s going to be different without people in the stands, or very limited people in the stands. We’ve got to understand that we can’t get too excited, too frustrated about anything; we’ve just got to try to get better as a team. It’s really unique in everything, from wearing a mask in practice to having to wear masks at the games to all the protocols, getting tested three times a weeks, it’s just different, really different.”

Saturday’s season opener comes at Augusta; while the game is between two Peach Belt Conference schools, it is considered nonconference and does not count towards the league standings.

Augusta lost an exhibition game against Georgia Southern 76-63 last Saturday and lost its regular-season opener at Emmanuel 76-59 Tuesday. The Braves and Jaguars split two meetings last season, with the home team winning each contest.

“I think anybody in the Peach Belt’s going to be a challenge, particularly (on the road),” Haskins said. “You go on the road in the Peach Belt, you better play well. We’re just excited about getting on the court and getting to play somebody, giving us an opportunity to get that experience.”

Chris Stiles