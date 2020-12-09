Bulldogs outrun Tornadoes

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ Taliya Council runs towards the finish line at Wednesday’s cross country meet at Fairmont.
FAIRMONT — Wednesday’s cross country meet at Fairmont was held under a bold blue sky — and the results trended blue, too.
St. Pauls runners won both the boys and girls individual competitions, while the Bulldogs won the boys team competition and narrowly finished second in the girls team competition.
Shaun Emanuel won the boys race in 19 minutes, 9 seconds, his best time of the season.
“I guess not coming in first the last few times we’ve done it (motivated me),” Emanuel said. “Coming to practice every day, getting up early, and staying committed to what coach wants us to do.”
The 5K race was run on a course that looped around Fairmont’s athletic facilities three times and part of a fourth. Emanuel said a downhill portion just as the course rejoined part of the Hal Floyd Stadium track helped propel him each lap.
“Definitely the hills, the hilly part of it, going up and coming right back down, that kind of builds momentum,” Emanuel said. “And that kind of gives you a big push.”
Brandon Nguyen, Whiteville’s lone runner in the boys race, finished second in 19:46, Fairmont’s Javian Manning was third in 22:14 and Fairmont’s Savonte McKeithan was fourth in 23:17.
St. Pauls won the team competition with 24 points to Fairmont’s 39. This came on the strength of St. Pauls runners in fifth, sixth and seventh behind Emanuel: Randall Durdanat at 24:49, Moises Ramirez-Hernandez at 24:50 and Elijah Blunding at 25:36.
The rest of St. Pauls’ delegation included Josh Henderson in ninth at 26:29, Lukis Osborne 10th at 26:30, MJ Galbreth at 27:17, Cameron Revels at 27:19 and Vinson Locklear at 28:01.
Eduardo Perez finished eighth for Fairmont in 26:11. Nathanael Jones finished in 28:40 for the Golden Tornadoes and Louis Solis finished in 37:12.
In the girls race, St. Pauls’ Taliya Council won in 27:20.
“(It’s) all the hard work, all the running we’ve been doing throughout the season,” Council said. “Getting in shape, my teammates encouraging me, my coach, and then me just having the mindset to go as hard as you can.”
TJ Eichelberger finished second for St. Pauls in 28:01.
Fairmont won the team competition, with 35 points to St. Pauls’ 36, as Golden Tornadoes runners finished fifth through ninth: Janeya Lesane in 31:36, Destiny Melvin in 31:55, Paris Bethea in 32:57, AhNeilyah Gilchrist in 33:00 and Trinity Thompson in 33:07. Lakayla Chavis rounded out the Fairmont participants at 36:29.
St. Pauls’ remaining runners were Tamyra Council in 10th at 33:32, Joshontae Harris at 34:29, Shakeyla Floyd at 35:09, Alyssa Davis at 36:48 and Keonna Love in 43:42.
Whiteville had a team score of 59 points. Jillian Hatch finished third for the Wolfpack in 29:53 and Mana Rojas was fourth in 30:42. Shree Bengahli finished in 36:30, Miller Brown in 36:33 and Tiffany Russ in 38:20.
Eagles’ Smith, Devils’ Tellez win at Red Springs
East Bladen’s AJ Smith and Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez each won in a meet held Wednesday at Red Springs.
In the boys race, Smith won by traversing the 5K distance in 18:17. He was the Eagles’ lone runner in the race.
Red Springs was led by second-place finisher Dylan Dean in 20:56, with Christian Moore third in 21:20, Johnny Chavis fifth in 22:47, Henry Buie sixth in 22:58, Brian Foulks seventh in 23:00, Shawn Putman eighth in 24:08 and Mario Leonard ninth in 24:18.
West Bladen’s Keagan Haraldson finished fourth at 22:02, with Bradley Taylor at 25:08 and Jacob Bryan at 27:13.
There were no team scores in the boys race due to the limited number of East Bladen and West Bladen runners.
In the girls’ race, Tellez’ winning time was 25:15, ahead of teammate Elora Oxendine in 25:42.
West Bladen won the team competition with 32 points, just ahead of Red Springs’ 36. East Bladen did not have enough runners to post a score.
Also from Red Springs, Hancy Trochez finished sixth in 28:31. Shaniz Zangana finished in 41:54 and Kyndal McCadney in 42:39.
West Bladen’s Lainey Autry finished third in 25:45, with Kaden Thompson fifth at 27:42, Tinyauh Rhoda seventh in 29:58, Violet Allen eighth in 30:21, Olivia Allen ninth in 32:43 and Azillyah McDonald 10th in 33:24.
Cate Devane led East Bladen with a fourth-place finish at 25:51. Aniya McKoy finished in 33:35 and Sydney Gardner in 35:06 for the Eagles.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.