Bulldogs outrun Tornadoes

LUMBERTON — The hitters on Lumberton’s varsity volleyball team were confident entering Tuesday’s game against rival Purnell Swett.

With that confidence came aggressive play, and with that aggressive play came a straight-sets win.

“I think going into the game, we knew that we had to have a lot of energy, and if we were confident we were going to take this game in three straight sets,” Pirates junior Peyton Brooks said. “And because of that, we feed off of each other with our energy, so the more energy we have, the more accurate I feel like our swings are going to be, and because of that we did super well.”

The Pirates earned set wins of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20 to beat their in-county rivals.

Aydan Bullard and Brooks each had seven kills for Lumberton and Diamond Harris and Keke Lawrence each had four, with Lawrence also recording three blocks.

“We kind of spread it out a little bit tonight,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “That all goes back to we had better passing today. We had good passes, August (Smith) had good sets, and our hitters put the ball away. We hit through some blocks, and we had a good night hitting the ball.”

August Smith had 25 assists for the Pirates.

“She’s the leader out there, the captain, and we kind of go where she goes,” Register said. “She made a lot of good decisions today, like putting the ball where their players weren’t; she saw some holes and put the ball where the holes were. But we feed off August. Our passing was great, so that does make her job a little easier, but she can still take a bad pass and make a good set out of it, and that’s what you need.”

The first two sets were close for most of the stanza. In the first, a 5-0 run by Lumberton (4-3, 4-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) gave the Pirates a 13-8 lead. Purnell Swett (1-6, 1-6 SAC) battled back to within three twice, but after the second time at 19-16 Lumberton scored six straight to win the set 25-16.

The second set was 18-18 with neither team having led by more than three or scoring more than four straight points before Lumberton finished the set on a 7-0 run for the 25-18 win.

“I think we all kind of came together, and were like, we need to focus in right here, get these passes, good set, and a good swing,” Brooks said. “We came together at the end with good teamwork, good energy, and we knew that we really wanted this win.”

“Both teams battled,” Register said. “There were some balls that I couldn’t believe we got over the net, and there’s balls I couldn’t believe they got back over the net, and it was back and forth. We just got a lucky break every once in a while, or maybe we’d put one away at a key moment. We got a few blocks, and that gave us a little separation. When you start getting a little separation with the rally points, it makes a big difference.”

While Lumberton scored the key points at the end of each set, Rams coach Corey Deese felt each late-set sequence was self-inflicted.

“Mine just gave up,” Deese said. “I don’t mind saying it, I said it to them; they just gave up. They have what it takes, but they get down on themselves, and most of the time they’re beating themselves; before anyone beats us this year, they’re beating themselves down. They lack confidence, they lack self-esteem, and without that volleyball’s really hard. You see glimmers, but glimmers don’t win games.”

In the third set, Lumberton led 15-9 before Purnell Swett closed to 16-12, then the Pirates led 22-14 before the Rams used a 6-1 run to close to 23-20. Lumberton got the final two points to close out the match.

“Purnell is a scrappy team; they didn’t quit, and we didn’t expect them to,” Register said. “That’s the way they always play, and they played until the very end, and they had some runs at us at the end, and I was getting a little nervous over there.”

“Some of the serve (and) receive was better than it has been (in the third set),” Deese said. “The hustle, not letting balls drop, that’s something that we’ve been stressing lately.”

Alexis Locklear had five kills and two blocks for the Rams; Madison Harris had five kills and one block; Alonna Locklear had three kills, three single blocks and three block assists; Jadyn Locklear had three kills, one solo block and two block assists; and Kaitlyn Locklear had seven assists and one ace.

The game marks the halfway point of the season, which for SAC teams is exclusively conference games. Lumberton is tied for third in the conference with Jack Britt after the Buccaneers’ Tuesday loss to Seventy-First, while Purnell Swett is seventh in the eight-team league.

“Our goal was to be 5-2 at the turn, and that one against Jack Britt kind of slipped away from us,” Register said. “I thought that as a game we should have won. But we want to go 5-2, 6-1 this next round, and if we do that we’ve got maybe an outside shot of making the playoffs. And this year, as crazy as it is, I think that’s a big achievement for the team.”

In the JV match, Purnell Swett won 2-1. The Rams overcame a 25-16 first-set loss to win the last two sets 25-22 and 15-7 and improve to 7-0.

Lumberton hosts Hoke County Thursday and Purnell Swett plays at Richmond.

St. Pauls comes back to beat South Columbus

The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit and rallied to defeat South Columbus Tuesday at home.

The Stallions (5-2, 3-1 Three Rivers Conference) won the first two sets 29-27 and 25-17. The Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0 TRC) won the last three sets 25-18, 28-26 and 15-9.

St. Pauls hosts West Columbus Thursday.