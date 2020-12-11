Lady Braves stay close, fall at Coastal

December 10, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CONWAY, S.C. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 51 percent in the second half, but Coastal Carolina got 45 points from its bench and built a big first half lead to slip past the Braves, 67-59, in an exhibition contest on Friday evening at the HTC Center.

The game was the first of two in back-to-back days between the Braves and Chanticleers.

The Braves (0-1) outdid their NCAA Division I counterparts across the board in shooting metrics, but the Chanticleers (2-1) pulled down 41 rebounds, including 20 on the offensive side, en route to 18 second chance points.

Coastal Carolina took an early 5-2 advantage off of a layup from Tiarra Davis, but freshman Kelci Adams drained a three to knot the score at five apiece just 2 1/2 minutes into action. The hosts scored the next seven points, but a trey from Naomi Gilbert with 16 ticks left closed out the quarter with the Chanticleers leading 12-8.

UNC Pembroke took its first lead of the evening, 13-12, on a layup from Alcenia Purnell with 8:47 remaining in the half, but Coastal Carolina used a 15-4 scoring surge that pushed their lead back out to 27-17 with just under five minutes left in the period. The Braves trimmed their deficit back to 31-19 with a running layup from Diamond Fedrick, but the Chanticleers took a 38-20 lead into the locker rooms.

The hosts took their largest lead of the evening, 40-20, after two free throws from Janeen Camp just 20 seconds into the second half. UNC Pembroke put together an 8-0 run, fueled by Alcenia Purnell and Tiara Williams, to whittle the deficit back to 43-34 at the four minute mark. Coastal Carolina outscored UNCP 8-4 in the final minutes to extend their lead back out to 53-38 heading into the final stanza.

The Braves used back-to-back 3-pointers from Kelci Adams and Gabby Smith to cut the lead down to 64-57 with just over three minutes left to play. However, Coastal Carolina’s Tiarra Davis knocked down a shot from behind the arc with 36 seconds remaining to seal the outcome.

Alcenia Purnell scored a team-high 15 points and added three rebounds for the Braves. Naomi Gilbert logged a career-high 11 points. Gilbert recorded three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Tiara Williams added 10 points in 13 minutes of action.

The Braves connected on 42 percent of its shots from the field, including 51.9 percent in the second half. UNCP limited Coastal Carolina to just 4-for-21 (19%) from the 3-point line. The Braves outscored the hosts 39-29 in the second half.

The Braves return to action tomorrow when they face Coastal Carolina (2-1) in an exhibition contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the HTC Center.