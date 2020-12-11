Local roundup: Pirates sweep Hoke County

CHAPEL HILL — While there will be one notable change indicative of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school basketball games will still begin in January.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved during its winter meeting Thursday that no alterations would be made to the 2020-21 Modified Athletic Calendar, which was approved in September.

That lack of action is significant for basketball, not only because practice is scheduled to begin Monday ahead of the start of regular-season play Jan. 4, but because rumors had swirled around the high school athletics community in recent weeks about the season possibly being pushed back to the spring.

“As our board members talked about the young people, and their mental health, and some of them struggle academically because they don’t have certain motivational pieces in place — it would be good for us to move forward with the calendar as is, and to move forward in a manner that is in line with what the governor’s executive order,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said.

But as basketball is played in January, it will look somewhat different as players will be required to wear face masks even while actively participating in the game.

“As far as coaches and ADs, they’re ready to go,” Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt said. “Some of the concerns right now is the basketball players playing with a mask on. They’ll have a month of practice to try to get acclimatized to wearing a mask and playing basketball. Our coaches and ADs will do everything in their power to make sure our athletes are safe. It’s going to take some getting used to.”

The league previously announced a mask mandate for volleyball players, and said it would revisit the possibility of one for basketball closer to the season. As the decision is reflected in the league’s Modified Sports Manual, it says that students with medical conditions that prohibit wearing masks can participate without one with a doctor’s note; Tucker noted this is in line with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders on mask wearing.

The board approved adding a 60-second officials timeout during each quarter of basketball games to “provide an opportunity for athletes to adapt to wearing masks during competition.”

Masks will now also be required for active participants outdoor skill-development sessions across all sports. Mask-wearing among active participants was only required in indoor sessions previously.

The other major action items taken by the board pertain to football in the 2021-22 school year and beyond.

The board voted unanimously to eliminate playoff subdivisions in football, starting with the fall 2021 season. This takes place concurrently with the league’s realignment, which is ongoing and will take effect for the 2021-22 school year. There will still be 64 playoff qualifiers in each classification; this suggests an additional playoff round is likely.

Currently, each classification is split into two subdivisions for the state playoffs in football, the only sport with such a format.

“As we paused the realignment process a year or two ago, it gave us an opportunity to look at everything,” Tucker said. “(As) we introduce some other (realignment) factors, it will eliminate the overriding need to subdivide.”

“The (NCHSAA) tried to get membership to increase the classifications to 5A (earlier this year, without football subdivisions), but it didn’t pass,” Hunt said. “So when that didn’t pass, the Board of Directors in their meeting decided the best thing for football was getting rid of subdivisions anyway. … I think it’s a good thing.”

The board also unanimously voted to reduce the number of regular-season games in football from 11 games to 10 starting in the fall 2021 season. The 10-game schedule will include one endowment game for each school. Tucker said it is yet to be decided whether that 10-game schedule will take place over 11 or 12 weeks.

“We’ve always said, from years and years, if you make a deep run in the playoffs, you can play 14 or 15 football games,” Hunt said. “That’s a lot of football games; you’re looking at playing a college season and almost an NFL season. As far as from a safety aspect of it, I think it’s a good idea.”

The first game of each season will come no earlier than two days before the last Friday in August each year. Schools will see moderate financial impact, as most will lose a home game every other year.

These changes do not affect the football season for the current school year, which will start in late February with a seven-game regular season and a reduced playoff field.

The board also approved a one-time subsidy of $4,000,000 for its member schools during the current academic year. These funds will come from the Board/Undesignated Funds in the NCHSAA Endowment. A subcommittee will be formed to determine the exact distribution method and formula for the funds.

“Not only will the NCHSAA weather the storm,” Tucker said, “we will be able to provide financial assistance to our member school’s athletic programs during these difficult times because of the dedication and guidance of so many past board members that set the Association on solid footing.”

“When you’re talking about $4 million and 426 schools — I don’t know the formula they’ll use, but any financial help from the state helps tremendously,” Hunt said. “We’re hoping our high schools will get a good chunk of that. Even though gate receipts are not coming in, the expenses are still there, as far as uniforms, equipment, officials.”

While the funds will likely be prorated in some way to the the size of each member school, the average allocation will be just under $10,000 per school.