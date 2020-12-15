Dillon football coach Jackie Hayes steps down after 29 years

December 15, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Hayes

Hayes

DILLON, S.C. — Legendary Dillon High School head football coach Jackie Hayes announced Tuesday he is stepping down from the position.

Under Hayes’ leadership, the Wildcats have won seven South Carolina High School League state championships.

“Ater dedicating the majority of my life to the Dillon High School football program as a player, assistant coach and now the head coach, I have decided to step down,” Hayes, 59, said in a letter posted to social media. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be the head football coach at Dillon High School.”

Hayes’ 29-year tenure ends with a 336-56 overall record, with a winning record and a playoff appearance in all 29 seasons, and 10 wins or more in 26 of his 29 seasons including 19 straight. His teams made 14 state championship appearances, with a run of eight straight (2012-19) and 11 out of 12 (2008-19). The Wildcats won state championships in 2008-09, 2012-15 and 2017.

Purnell Swett assistant coach Robbie Brown worked as an assistant to Hayes for 25 years and reflected on that time in a video posted on Purnell Swett’s Twitter account.

“I learned so much with him,” Brown said. “I learned, not just how to coach football, but how to care for your players, how to care for your assistant coaches, how to take care of people, compassion. It wasn’t always a bed of roses — we went through a lot of things before that program climbed to where it’s at now. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything. He’s always going to be be my head coach — he can retire or whatever, but he’s still going to be my head coach.”

Hayes’ letter returned the praise.

“Thank you to the coaches for all their hard work and dedication,” Hayes said. “To the players, I hope that I have made half the impact in your lives as you have made on mine.”

Dillon was 6-1 in the 2020 season, a campaign truncated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and won Hayes’ 21st region champinoship before losing in the second round of the playoffs to Gilbert.