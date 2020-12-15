PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has rescinded the suspension of its women’s golf program, athletic director Dick Christy announced Friday.

Team members were informed via web conference late Thursday.

The university announced Sept. 10 the program was being suspended for two years. At the time, Christy said the decision was made because it would have the least staffing or student impact of any potential sport suspension.

The financial assistance of an anonymous donor allowed the suspension to be delayed, with the team competing in three events this fall, and now continued financial gifts and a proposed fee increase with the university has made it possible for the suspension to be reversed.

“When we suspended the program, once I knew our outlook was not in a place to be sustainable, we met with the girls as quickly as we could, so they had more time to figure out a competitive outlet elsewhere,” Christy said. “One thing I realized was, we were so late in the process because of COVID, it was going to be significantly to their benefit just to be able to compete this fall, just to have some rounds and show that they’re healthy and all that kind of stuff, from a transfer perspective. We had a donor that had given us some unrestricted funds, and I talked to them specifically about this usage and they were fully supportive, which was great.

“With the net money we have left, the donor is still fully supportive of us continuing to use that. If we only have a couple of girls and they’re able to compete as individuals this spring until we get back up on our feet, then we’re all for it, or if we have enough girls staying and we’re able to compete as a team, they’re equally supportive.”

A proposed fee increase for athletics, which has been approved by the university’s Board of Trustees and is being considered by the Board of Governors, will also aid in obtaining the revenue needed for the team to operate.

“In August, September, it was a complete no go that we would have access to a fee increase to get us more in line with our peers,” Christy said. “That, as of late November, is looking more optimistic. If we were to achieve a $10 fee increase, that’s probably $50- or $60,000 to athletics. It doesn’t cover all of our expenditures for women’s golf, but if you count that plus endowments, it gets us a much more significant portion of the way there than what we looked like in September.”

The athletic department faced a $1.25 million budget shortfall, Christy said in September, after the suspension of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic; women’s golf expenses total to about $110,000 for a season. Christy is confident the department’s financial situation is on more solid footing now to be able to afford for the team to compete.

“We actually ended up a little bit better with the revenue that was there, so we have something and I feel confident we’ll be able to compete in the spring,” Christy said. “And just like all our other teams with COVID, we’re hoping for a much better financial outlook next year, but we still have some uncertainty there so we’re still working through all that stuff right now.”

The matter of who will coach the team in its resumption is still to be determined, Christy said.

While the reinstatement of the team is a positive development in the situation, Christy still expressed disappointment that the sequence of events has happened the way it has.

“I think the timing’s bad all the way around,” Christy said. “You feel bad that you have to put them through that to begin with, so I don’t know that it’s gratifying on the back end. None of it is good. But as soon as we knew something, I wanted to be able to chat with them and share with them what I knew.”

While the team’s reinstatement was in the works, the university did notably receive a letter Nov. 24 from Arthur Bryant, an Oakland, California-based attorney with the Charleston, West Virginia firm Bailey Glasser LLP, which threatened legal action over the suspension on the basis that it violated Title IX. Bryant has successfully represented many teams in similar situations over the last three decades.

“It is my hope that UNCP, in its wisdom, will agree to reinstate the women’s golf team and come into compliance with Title IX to avoid the need for a lawsuit,” states the letter, obtained by The Robesonian. “We hope that (legal action) will not be necessary in this case.”

“Obviously we have achieved the first goal of the potential lawsuit,” Bryant said Friday. “The primary goals were to get the team reinstated and to get the school in compliance of Title IX.”

The university vetted the decision to suspend the team with a Title IX law firm, Christy said in September.

The process of reinstating the team had begun before the university received the letter, according to both Christy and Jodi Phelps, UNCP’s chief communications and marketing officer.

“We were already having this dialogue (before the letter),” Christy said.

“We certainly acknowledge that we did receive a letter, and our general counsel did look at the implications — much like he does with everything,” Phelps said. “But the suspension was always intented to be temporary, and I think we had been looking at ways to make this a reality well before the letter was sent. Of course we acknowledge that the letter came, and (we) looked at it, but really this was in the works and always hoped to be the outcome as soon as possible.”