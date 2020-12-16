Jack Britt outduels Lumberton in 5-set match

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Jack Britt’s Eternitie Denton, 10, blocks the spike attempt of Lumberton’s Amelia Scott during Tuesday’s match in Lumberton.
Lumberton’s Ayden Bullard goes up for the spike during Tuesday’s match against Jack Britt in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — After three sets of Lumberton’s varsity volleyball match against Jack Britt Tuesday, the Pirates appeared to have all the momentum needed to dispatch the Buccaneers after pulling away to comfortably win the second and third sets for a 2-1 lead.
But the Pirates didn’t play as well from that point forward, Jack Britt regained the momentum and the Buccaneers won the fourth and fifth sets for a 3-2 win.
“We just didn’t play with the same intensity the fourth and the fifth game like we did in the second and third game,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “That was a big thing. Our passing, I always talk about passing, but we were passing it right back over to them, and back on our heels just letting them hit on us, instead of us taking it to them like we did the second and third game. And that hurts, because we should have beat them up there, and now we should have beat them here, and that’s going to tell on us in the end.”
Jack Britt (5-4, 5-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) built a quick 10-3 lead in the fourth set. Lumberton (5-4, 5-4 SAC) clawed back to within three points four different times, including at 20-17, but the Buccaneers scored five straight to win the set 25-17.
The fifth set was tied 3-3 before Jack Britt closed the match with a 12-2 run, including the last seven consecutive points, to win 15-5.
“That fourth game, it was like we relaxed, and then in the fifth game, they actually switched up on us with some of their rotation, and that gave us a little bit of problems,” Register said. “That was a good move on their part.”
In addition to the changing dynamics of the match in the later sets, Jack Britt also got some breaks, though Register said the Pirates also created some of their own luck down the stretch.
“That’s plays that’s going to happen in games — we get some of those too — but yeah, it seemed like the ball kind of broke their way the fourth and fifth game,” Register said. “But that’s just part of volleyball, except if we don’t give them the opportunity to keep hitting against us, and making poor passes, then they’re not in that situation to make those plays. I think it was more what we did that made them look a lot better in the fourth and fifth games.”
Lumberton had come from behind to earn its 2-1 lead after losing the first set 25-14. The Buccaneers led 11-3 and maintained no less than a five-point lead the rest of the set, closing on a 9-3 run after Lumberton got its closest at 16-11.
The second set began as a back-and-forth affair before five straight Lumberton points turned an 11-10 lead into a 16-10 advantage. After Jack Britt closed to 17-13, three straight Pirates points gave them a 20-13 lead, and after Jack Britt got within four again at 20-16, Lumberton finished with a 5-1 spurt to win the set 25-17.
Lumberton led the third set throughout. From an 8-7 lead, the Pirates’ 12-3 run gave them a 20-10 lead. Jack Britt got back within five at 23-18 but the Pirates scored the two needed points to win the set 25-18.
“We came out flat in the first game; that was obvious,” Register said. “We came back and played with a lot of enthusiasm in the second game and the third game; pretty much dominated them in those two games.”
The Pirates’ Keke Lawrence had 11 kills and four blocks. Diamond Harris had seven kills and Amelia Scott and Tyler Coker each had four digs. August Smith had 24 assists and four kills. Mallori Allen had two service aces.
After the loss, the Pirates playoff chances become an uphill battle. With a win, they would have been two games clear of the Buccaneers for third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference; after the loss, Jack Britt and Lumberton are tied and the Buccaneers have the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning both meetings.
“We’re going to have to hold suit and get two big road wins against Seventy-First on Thursday, and then Richmond on the road isn’t going to be easy either,” Register said. “We’ve got to get those two, and then win with (Purnell) Swett, and then hopefully get some help from somebody else against Jack Britt. Which, Seventy-First did get them, but they’re liable to get us on Thursday if we play like we did fourth and fifth game.”
In the JV match, Lumberton won 2-0, with set wins of 25-13 and 25-11.
The Pirates travel to Seventy-First Thursday.
Purnell Swett swept by Scots
The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team was swept by Scotland for the second time this season Tuesday.
Scotland (8-1, 8-1 SAC) won with set scores of 25-21, 25-8 and 25-21.
Purnell Swett (1-8, 1-8 SAC) was led by Alexis Locklear with five kills; Alonna Locklear with two kills, eight single blocks, five block assists and five service points; Jadyn Locklear with five single blocks, two block assists and one kill; and Kaitlyn Locklear with one kill, one ace and nine assists.
Purnell Swett won the JV match 2-0.
The Rams travel to SAC-leading Pinecrest Thursday.
