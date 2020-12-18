Stallions run past Fairmont

December 17, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian South Columbus’ Alanna Deal, 10, Tenley McDowell, 5, and Peyton Duncan, 6, team up to attempt to block the spike of Fairmont’s Shekinah Lennon, 12, during Thursday’s match in Fairmont. The Stallions deployed a strategy of having all three front-line players try to block Lennon’s attacks.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p>Fairmont’s Santana Anderson, 4, tries to block an attack by South Columbus during Thursday’s match in Fairmont.</p>

FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s varsity volleyball match against South Columbus took a sudden and downward turn late in the first set, one from which the Golden Tornadoes never recovered in a straight-sets loss to the Stallions.

Fairmont (5-4, 4-3 Three Rivers Conference) led 16-13 in the first set before South Columbus (7-2, 5-1 TRC) finished the set with a 12-1 run for a 25-17 win, then continued that momentum early into the second set, which the Stallions led 7-2.

“Shekinah (Lennon) was killing the ball,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “We were leading 16-13, playing well, and then I guess the bottom fell out, all the wheels fell off.

“They made an adjustment, and getting in front of Shekinah’s face, and they did a good job. And our other hitters, I bet you they were 1-for-about-14 hitting. And what they started doing was triple-blocking Shekinah, and leaving our four other hitters one-on-one, and we couldn’t get it over the net. We had problems hitting.”

Lennon had 14 kills for the Golden Tornadoes and Dajsha Fields had six; Alexis Hinson had 17 assists.

Off South Columbus’ early second-set lead, Fairmont closed within three points twice, but the Stallions gradually pulled away through the rest of the set, leading 13-5 and 20-10 en route to a 25-13 set win.

Fairmont led 5-4 in the third before a 5-0 South Columbus run gave them a 9-5 lead, after which the Stallions led the rest of the way. An 8-1 run stretched the Stallions’ lead to 17-9, and the Golden Tornadoes never got closer than 21-15 from that point; South Columbus clinched the match with a 25-17 win.

“We had problems in a whole lot of areas,” Baker said. “We had problems in serving; we had 12 serves out. We had, passing was not that good. We just weren’t together today; it was not a good look for us.”

Fairmont led the majority of the first set until South Columbus’ late run, taking leads of 6-2 and 7-3 early and 15-11 midway through. Outside their brief 5-4 third-set lead, the Golden Tornadoes never led again in the match.

“I was kind of upset with us competing, I didn’t think we competed tonight,” Baker said. “The other couple games (we’ve lost), and even when we played Whiteville down there, I felt like we competed; even though we lost, we competed with them. But I don’t think we really competed tonight. It was just, we were slow on a lot of movement, slow in areas, and just didn’t have that — I don’t know if playing yesterday was a factor, but we just didn’t look good at all.”

South Columbus won the JV match 2-0, with set wins of 25-12 and 25-21.

Fairmont hosts Whiteville Tuesday; the match, between two TRC members, is considered nonconference.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.