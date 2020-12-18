Setting up the spike: Smith’s sets, leadership valuable for Pirates

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith hits the ball over the net during Tuesday’s game against Jack Britt. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith, 1, sets the ball during a Nov. 24 game against Pinecrest. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s August Smith, 1, serves during a Dec. 1 match against Richmond.

LUMBERTON — Sometimes the setter on a volleyball court doesn’t get as much attention as some of the other players, particularly the hitters who spike the ball.

But the setter is hugely important, and a good one can be invaluable to a team’s success.

By that token, there’s not a more important player on the Lumberton varsity volleyball team than senior captain August Smith.

“Basically it’s putting it in the best spot for them to hit it,” Smith said when describing what defines a good setter. “Each hitter has their own little zone that they like it in. For example, Keke (Lawrence) likes it not as high as most people but not as low as a one, like in between, she likes it right there and little off the net. Then you have Peyton (Brooks), she likes hers tight. The setter’s job is to learn each individual hitter and know where they want it.”

Smith is averaging 21.0 assists per game this season, including a 33-assist game Nov. 23 against Seventy-First and a 32-assist game Dec. 10 against Hoke County. She has had 20 or more assists in eight of the Pirates’ 10 games this season, leading them to a 6-4 record.

“I always say it starts with a good pass, but she can make a bad pass look good. And of course a good pass, she can put it wherever she wants to,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “Without her, our hitters don’t hit the ball as well; we’re probably sitting back on defense getting attacked instead of being the ones who are attacking. August, that’s our whole offense; it runs all through her.”

Indeed, strong seasons in progress for hitters Keke Lawrence, Peyton Brooks and Diamond Harris can be attributed in large part to the sets they get from Smith.

“Knowing how we connect with each other outside of volleyball, it brings out so much when we’re actually playing together, where we know ‘hey, this is what we need to do,’” Lawrence said. “It makes it a lot easier, knowing that she knows how I like it, and we can work from there.”

“That’s when I get really hyped is when we run something and it goes good and we get a kill that nobody can touch,” Smith said. “And then as a setter sometimes I get to get kills, if I dish it over where they’re not at, but definitely the biggest thrill is when a middle (hitter) kills it.”

But to focus only on setting ignores Smith’s well-rounded volleyball abilities. This includes serving, evidenced by the 13 service points in Thursday’s match at Seventy-First and four aces on Nov. 19 at Jack Britt.

“As a setter, that’s my one time to shine,” Smith said. “When I’m out there on the service line, that’s my time to get it. In practice, I try to think of a spot and serve it there, instead of trying to just get it over.”

Smith, the first in her family to play volleyball, started playing at the rec level — her first coach was former Pirates teammate Katie Kinlaw’s father — and by sixth grade was starting on Dillon Christian School’s JV team. She made the DCS varsity team as an eighth-grader before transferring to Lumberton and playing the last four years for the Pirates’ varsity team. She has also traveled around the Southeast playing travel volleyball since seventh grade.

From that experience, she gives today’s up-and-coming players advice on what to expect if they play her position.

“I always tell them (at camps), ‘your job is probably the most important, but don’t do it if you’re in it trying to get attention or whatever, because they’re always going to go with the hitters.’ I guess I’ve never been crazy about attention, as long as my team’s doing well. I’ve understood that from the beginning that my job is not to have the most kills. If my team wins, I know that’s a reflection of me. I guess I always realized my job as a setter wasn’t to be in the spotlight; it’s behind-the-scenes work.”

That team-first mentality extends to her interactions with teammates, both on and off the court, and not just in volleyball; Smith also plays basketball and softball. She is universally complimented as a great teammate — and a great student.

“August is an outgoing person,” Lawrence said. “You can never be mad at her. She’s amazing. She’ll make sure that you’re always up, no matter what. She’s just that teammate that you want to play with, because she always knows what to say.”

“I think she’s a great leader,” Register said. “She’s just the model of a student-athlete, what you want in your program. She’s No. 2 in her class; she’s a great ambassador for Lumberton High School. On the court, on the field, at her job, in the hallways here. She’s in a number of clubs and organizations. She’s just an awesome kid to coach, and awesome kid to have in your program, sets great examples for the younger kids, the older kids — I’d like to have a whole team full of her, and we’re definitely going to miss her next year.”

Despite her success on the high-school court, Smith won’t be playing collegiately; she has turned down interest from smaller schools, as she is choosing to focus on academics. She hopes to attend the University of North Carolina or Clemson and become a dentist.

“She could go somewhere and play sports if she wanted to at a lower level, but she’s destined for big things, there’s no doubt about it,” Register said. “Education is going to be her No. 1 goal. Whatever she chooses to do, she’s going to be good at it.”

“I love to smile, I love to make people smile,” Smith said. “I actually want to come back here and open up a practice, come back to Robeson County.”

But first, she’s finishing up her senior seasons across the three sports she plays, which she’s especially glad to be able to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we found out we were getting to play, I think all the girls were really psyched out, and I think we’ve had a lot more energy this year because of it,” Smith said. “It’s huge that we’re getting to play; I’m hoping that we get to play basketball too.”

Smith was the leading scorer on the Pirates basketball team last season, with 8.8 points per game. Her role in basketball is different from her volleyball role; in basketball she’s actively trying to score.

“It’s definitely a different mindset each game,” Smith said. “During volleyball season, my goal is to be more encouraging and to assist others in scoring. In basketball, I’m more of the go-to; they pass it to me, I’m more the final countdown person, I guess you could say. It’s cool being on the other end of it.”

But before she tries to put a ball into a net in a few weeks, she continues to set up her teammates to get a ball over a net in the same gym, playing a few more games in the sport she considers her favorite.

“Volleyball, there’s always something to do,” Smith said. “Even when you’re not getting the ball, you still have to be in position to get the ball. Softball is more standing around. Basketball is so tiring; I’m so out of breath all the time. Volleyball, I like the high speed, high intensity and the energy.”

As the Pirates make a push to reach the state playoffs, Register says they’re where they are for one reason: the one setting the ball for the Pirates hitters and making everyone else around her better.

“I don’t think we’re (6-4) right now without her, and we have a chance to have a pretty good volleyball season this year,” Register said. “After we lost all those hitters from last year; she makes all our hitters look good, and it makes them better.”

