‘New way of playing’ for Lady Pirates under Johnson

Chris Stiles Sports editor
The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s August Smith dribbles between two Scotland defenders during a Jan. 30 game in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s August Smith dribbles between two Scotland defenders during a Jan. 30 game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Any coaching change is challenging for a high school basketball program. One during the COVID-19 pandemic is made that much more difficult.

The Lumberton varsity girls team faces such a challenge as it prepares for the season with new coach Ivey Johnson, who has replaced Sam Davis.

“Not only are we looking to build a new program with new coaches, but we’re doing that in these COVID-19 times,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of new players, and we’re putting in a brand new system, and there’s just a lot to do.”

Johnson, who has coached the Pirates’ JV team the last two seasons and previously worked as a volunteer assistant at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke under coach John Haskins after playing for the Braves, is looking to implement a new approach offensively after the Pirates (11-14, 4-10 Sandhills Athletic Conference last season) struggled to score a year ago.

“It’s just going to be a new system, a new way of learning, a new way of thinking, a new way of playing,” Johnson said. “We have some players who that’s going to be shooting the ball; we have some players who that’s going to be driving the ball. So we’re just going to try to put these girls in positions where they can be successful.”

Six seniors will provide the on-court leadership: Keke Lawrence, Chadon Foreman, Jaylen Carter, Diamond Oxendine, Nasyari McCrimmon and 2019-20 all-conference performer August Smith (8.8 points, 1.8 assists, 2.9 steals per game).

“With those six right there, August is the most experienced, and she’ll be a team captain and we’re going to rely heavily on her for leadership and just bringing that winning atmosphere,” Johnson said. “She’s a competitor, so I’m excited to see how she’ll lead these girls.”

Johnson also expects contributions from La’Kayia Hunt, who played significant minutes last year as a freshman; Purnell Swett transfers Sydney Jacobs and Jalyn Herndon; Carly Hammonds, Ashlynne McCall and Aydan Bullard up with Johnson from the JV team; and freshmen Bre’Andrea Glover and Florence Ferguson. She says the Pirates team has made important strides in preseason practice.

“These girls have been working hard, and learning,” Johnson said. “That’s probably one of the most overlooked things is these girls are coming to practice to learn and work every day, so I’m excited to see what we can do this year.”

Lumberton opens Jan. 5 at Hoke County.

