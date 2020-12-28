Looking to encore, Lumberton boys hit floor with different look

Defending co-champs hit floor with different look

Chris Stiles Sports editor
The Robesonian file photo Lumberton guard Jadarion Chatman drives past Scotland’s Ladarius McNeil during a Jan. 30 game in Lumberton. Chatman is one one of the Pirates’ senior leaders as they begin the 2021 season Jan. 5 at Hoke County.

Lumberton guard Jadarion Chatman drives past Scotland’s Ladarius McNeil during a Jan. 30 game in Lumberton. Chatman is one one of the Pirates’ senior leaders as they begin the 2021 season Jan. 5 at Hoke County.

LUMBERTON — Last season, the Lumberton varsity boys basketball team reached the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state championship game before it was canceled due to COVID-19, and the Pirates were declared co-state champions.

Some of the faces are different this season, but coach Bryant Edwards says the Pirates may actually be better right now ahead of their Jan. 5 opener at Hoke County then they were before the season last year.

“The culture’s set, so that’s a lot easier, and now I can actually teach basketball,” Edwards said. “So we’re leaps and bounds further basketball-wise than what we were last year at this time. Now saying that, we did lose a lot of pieces, and we’re trying to figure out who to plug in where to fill the roles.”

The Pirates (26-5, 11-3 SAC last season) will have to overcome the loss of six seniors after last year’s playoff run, including Michael Todd (5.0 points, 10.2 rebounds per game last season), Dwayne Davis (4.9 points, 4.4 assists) and Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year Jordan McNeill (21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists).

Led by seniors guards Jadarion Chatman (9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists) and Charlie Miller (8.0 points, 2.0 assists) and forward Matt Locklear (9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds), the Pirates will play a different style of basketball this season.

“We are height challenged,” Edwards said. “But I do feel like we are more athletic this year, I feel like we’re more guard-heavy, and we’ve got a lot more shooters on the floor, so we’ll be able to spread the floor a lot more this year as opposed to last year.”

Edwards expects this to include significant minutes from sophomore guards J.B. Brockington, Cobe Oxendine and Jacob Hammond and forward Tre Lewis.

After all the team accomplished last season, Edwards knows the Pirates will get every opponent’s best shot.

“We know that the target’s on our back; we know that people are going to give us their best shot,” Edwards said. “People think they are better, and rightfully so, they’ve got really good talent, but it’s just going to be a different feel this year for sure.”

While the team’s stated goal is to get back to the state championship game, they also will look to one goal they didn’t meet last year: winning the SAC.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.