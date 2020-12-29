Young Purnell Swett boys ready to compete

December 29, 2020
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson, 35, takes a shot against Fairmont during the 2019 Robeson County Shootout.

Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson, 35, takes a shot against Fairmont during the 2019 Robeson County Shootout.

PEMBROKE — Even after losing nine seniors from last year’s team, Purnell Swett boys basketball coach Jeremy Sampson expects his team will remain competitive this season.

That comes with a different approach of contribute by committee — this after relying heavily on the departed Xavier Jones (23.1 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks per game last season) over his career.

“We’re not a very big team — which, we never are — but we’ve got a couple new additions and some kids coming up from the JV that are going to be assets this year,” Sampson said. “We’re going to be more a well-rounded team, not relying on one individual.”

Team activities have been paused for nearly the last two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test on the team. Barring additional setbacks, the Rams will resume practice Thursday ahead of Tuesday’s opener at home against Richmond.

“We’ve been keeping in contact with text messages and things during this time, and I told the kids try to get some running in during this off time,” Sampson said. “It’s going to be tough; it’s going to put us back a little bit, but I hope we’ll at least have four practices under our belt before we’re suited up on Tuesday.”

The team’s leading returners are senior guard/forward Cameron Ferguson (8.7 points per game) and junior forward Garyen Maynor (4.8 points per game).

“Cam’s going to be a college prospect as a senior, with his length,” Sampson said. “Garyen, as a junior, is probably our best athlete. Garyen’s shown flashes that he’s going to have a great year.”

Sampson also expects big contributions from senior forward Logan Jacobs, who he said could have a “breakout season”; junior guard/forward Josiah Brooks, up from the JV team; and junior guard Chandler McNeill, a Fairmont transfer.

Despite the team’s win-loss record last year (7-16, 4-10 Sandhills Athletic Conference), a win against SAC champion Pinecrest and a close loss to 4A co-state champion Lumberton is proof that the Rams have been able to play at a high level.

“That was a big win for us, beating Pinecrest … and that was actually the first time we’d beaten Hoke in a long time, and Seventy-First in many years,” Sampson said. “Being in some of those close games last year, hopefully that carries over this year.”

The Rams will look to stay competitive by playing a defensive brand of basketball this season.

“We’ll be a different-looking team,” Sampson said. “Hopefully we can play hard on the defensive end and find some rebounders; if we can defend well and keep scores low, we’ll have a chance to be competitive, and that’s all you can ask for.”

