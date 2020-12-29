Purnell Swett girls look to build further after breakout ‘19-‘20 season

Chris Stiles Sports editor
The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis goes up for a shot and is fouled by Hoke’s Simone Benton during a Jan. 14 game in Raeford. Chavis was the 2019-20 Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year and leads the Rams into the new season.

PEMBROKE — Last season was the best in a generation for the Purnell Swett varsity girls basketball team. Now, with almost all of that team back, the Rams will look to build on that success and take another step forward in the 2021 campaign.

“We’ve built a foundation; we’re just building off it from there,” Rams coach Jonathan Efird said. “The mix and the group of girls that we’ve got, we have a great family. Just looking forward to being able to compete again, even with everything going on.”

The Rams finished third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference last year (15-10, 10-4 SAC) after failing to win a conference game the season before. Now, two years removed from that futility, they’re aiming to be at the top of the league.

“We’ve already set goals as a team of what we’re trying to do, and obviously that’s to win the conference,” Efird said. “I feel like if we get better, individually and as a team together, everything else will fall into place.”

Leading the Rams’ quest will be sophomore guard Kylie Chavis (17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 4.4 steals per game last season), the 2019-20 SAC Player of the Year.

“She’s one of the hardest workers, and on top that I feel like, for her accomplishing what she did last year meant the world to her, but at the same time she’s not satisfied,” Efird said. “She’s become more of a leader, not only on the court but vocally, and off the court. So for her it’s just to make sure she’s continuing to do the little things, the details.”

Other key returners include Natalie Evington (10.3 points per game), Jada Coward (7.1 points, 2.2 steals) and Chloe Locklear (4.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals).

Newcomers will provide the Rams some depth, including Josey Locklear, Nyla Mitchell, Jenna Parker, Layla Woodell and Angelica Locklear up from the JV roster, and Niyah Locklear and Alexis Locklear on the varsity team as freshmen.

“They’re going to be great additions to our family,” Efird said.

Purnell Swett opens at home Jan. 5 against Richmond.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.