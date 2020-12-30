Purnell Swett volleyball falls in 5 sets at Seventy-First

December 30, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team lost a five-set thriller Wednesday at Seventy-First.

The Rams (1-11, 1-11 Sandhills Athletic Conference) came back to force a fifth set after the Falcons (5-6, 5-6 SAC) won the first two sets.

Seventy-First won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-20. Purnell Swett won the third set 25-23 and the fourth 25-20 to force a decisive fifth set.

In the fifth set, Seventy-First won 17-8.

Madison Harris had 11 kills, five blocks and one assist for the Rams; Jadyn Locklear had two aces, seven service points, one kill and 10 blocks; Kaitlyn Locklear had three kills, three aces and 13 assists; Alexis Locklear had seven kills, five digs and two blocks; Marijo Wilkes had two service points, one assist and 11 digs.

Purnell Swett won the JV match 2-0, improving to 9-3 on the season.

Purnell Swett plays Monday at Hoke County.

Elsewhere in the SAC, Lumberton’s Wednesday match at Richmond was postponed due to virus-related protocols in the Raiders program.