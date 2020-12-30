Fairmont boys look to score

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Fairmont's Jahkeem Moore, 5, dribbles past West Columbus' Marquise Ratliff, 3, during a Jan. 21 game in Cerro Gordo.

Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore, 5, dribbles past West Columbus’ Marquise Ratliff, 3, during a Jan. 21 game in Cerro Gordo.

FAIRMONT — Asked what his team needs to do this season to return to the upper echelon of the Three Rivers Conference, Fairmont boys basketball coach turned to a statement likely as old as basketball itself.

“To be able to put that ball in the hole a lot more,” McNair said. “We didn’t shoot well last year, but there was a lot of teams that didn’t shoot well against us either. I think the defense is going to be OK; we’ve just got to do a better job offensively of putting that ball in the hole.”

As the Golden Tornadoes try to score more efficiently, they will be led by senior returners Jahkeem Moore (10 points, six rebounds per game last season), Saquon Singletary and Cedreke Smith.

“As long as they stay healthy, they’ll be able to fulfill the roles I have for them,” McNair said. “(Moore) is going to be more of a ball-handler, at the point-guard spot, and he’s going to be asked to do a lot on the defensive end. The same thing goes for Saquon and Cedreke Smith. I’m calling on them to do a lot. Those guys, they come out with a little more confidence. They’re used to playing together. You’ll see a lot more ball movement than you saw last year.”

From the underclassmen group, McNair expects to see Savonte McKeithan, John Poe and Jacob Hunt step up after moving up from the JV team.

“I think Savonte’s going to step up big for us; we moved him up late in the season last year, and he came out and hit some big shots. He didn’t do a bad job defensively either,” McNair said. “(Poe) does a good job for us on the boards; he’s one of those stretch fours that can hit from the outside, he can attack the basket, he can run the floor well, so he’s going to be a problem for opposing teams because he’s so versatile. (Hunt) is going to be a big help now pulling down the boards.”

Fairmont, a traditionally-successful program, was 13-13 last year and 10-6 in the TRC. The Golden Tornadoes, who open against North Johnston at home Wednesday, will look to return to their level of play from a few years back as perennial contenders in the TRC and beyond.

“We’ll have to become more disciplined, and stay more consistent with what we’re doing, on and off (the floor),” McNair said. “I’m just looking for that long and prosperous season, and to get back to Tornado basketball.”

