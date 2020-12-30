Sophomores lead the way for Fairmont girls

Chris Stiles Sports editor
The Robesonian file photo Amyrikal Vaught goes up for a Fairmont basket during a Feb. 8 game at Red Springs.

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls basketball program took a step forward during Marcus Thompson’s first season as coach last year, but still had some growing pains.

But the freshman who played significant minutes for the Golden Tornadoes are now sophomores, and are primed to help the program take another step forward.

The second-year threesome of Paris Bethea (9.4 points, 4.0 assists per game last season), Amyrikal Vaught (9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds) and Lakayla Chavis (4.3 points).

“I feel like between those three girls, they can do a lot of damage,” Thompson said. “They’re very hungry, they’re competing real hard in practice and they surprise me every day.”

Thompson expects Bethea and Chavis to take on more ball-handling responsibilities after Georgianna Waters graduated, and says Vaught has gotten stronger and is eager to compete.

Seniors Jakirra White (3.1 points, 7.0 rebounds) and Angelaysha Thompson will also contribute.

“They didn’t play as much or as well last year but they are really starting to buy in to what I’m selling, and they played real well (in a Dec. 19 scrimmage),” Thompson said.

Thompson also expects freshman Myasia Simms to play significant minutes.

The Golden Tornadoes were 9-15 last season, with an 8-8 Three Rivers Conference mark, in Thompson’s first season, a year removed from a winless campaign.

“(This season is) a great chance to continue the improvement, because they are improving,” Thompson said. “I would’ve been worried if I didn’t see any growth over the summer, but they worked hard, they played AAU ball over the summer. My expectations are at least to try to make the playoffs, to try to come in second (in the TRC). I think, if we stay healthy and continue to grow closer, we should make some noise.”

Depth could be a concern for the team, but Thompson likes the group he has.

“I’m just excited that they’re willing to work,” Thompson said. “I don’t have a big roster, and I don’t expect my roster to get any bigger until some of the girls that I’m working with in sixth grade or seventh grade, until they get there. Because the culture has to change. Some people thinks Coach Thompson works out too much, or practices too much, but Coach Thompson don’t like losing. That’s pretty much where I’m at.”

Fairmont opens at home Wednesday against North Johnston.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.