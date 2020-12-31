UNCP scrimmages Belmont Abbey in prelude to Saturday opener

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian UNC Pembroke forward Spencer Levi puts up a shot during Thursday’s scrimmage against Belmont Abbey.

UNC Pembroke forward Spencer Levi puts up a shot during Thursday’s scrimmage against Belmont Abbey.

PEMBROKE — After multiple potential season openers to a pandemic-tinged season were canceled, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team finally faced live competition Thursday as the Braves hosted Belmont Abbey in a closed scrimmage.

“I’ve never seen a team want more to try and play against somebody else since I’ve been coaching,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “We’re thankful to do our first live competition in a scrimmage setting, because you just never know what could happen. Both teams were looking forward to doing something like this, so I’m glad Belmont Abbey was willing to come over here and do it.”

“We’ve been going at each other for months,” senior forward Spencer Levi said. “We were supposed to play them in December; we were supposed to play a bunch of other teams. … What we’ve been doing, we actually get to put it into action.”

After the last day of 2020 was spent facing the Crusaders in exhibition, the second day of 2021 will be spent facing them again as the Braves travel to Belmont Abbey for both teams’ regular-season opener.

“It’s just taking today and learning from things we struggled with, and then on a quick turnaround being able to put it together and go on the road,” Richards said. “It’s very similar to what a Peach Belt slate is going to bring for us this year. It’s not what we had in mind originally when we put the schedule together, but I think it works out great for us.”

Stats were not officially kept in the scrimmage, but the Braves played solidly throughout on the defensive end.

“Our identity is rebounding and defense; if we don’t do that, we’re coming out of the game. It’s simple,” senior guard Tyrell Kirk said. “Defense is our game, so we try to do that to the best of our ability every night.”

Kirk, the Braves’ leading scorer last season, scored the most points in the scrimmage.

Levi, now a starter as the lone returner in the frontcourt, showed he will be more aggressive this year as a bigger part of what the Braves do.

“I’m just doing what I’m asked to do,” Levi said. “The past couple years, I’ve been the sixth man, coming off the bench, so now you need me to be the man on the frontcourt, I’ll go out and do well what you asked me to do.”

“There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say pressure, but a lot of concentration is going to be on him,” Richards said. “I think from a leadership standpoint it’s something he can embrace and take ownership of that, and he’s done a good job so far.”

Backcourt newcomers Trent McIntyre, who started, Malik Sanders and Chris Hill and junior returner Dewan Lesesne each played well and showed the depth the Braves have in the backcourt.

“We need Trent to keep his head in the game, but if he does he’s got a chance to be a very impactful freshman. Malik Sanders, Chris Hill and guys like Dewan have been putting the work in in practice and trying to get used to the style of play and our defensive principles and things like that.”

With Thursday serving as a final tuneup before the games begin to count, Richards was pleased with how hard his team played throughout the scrimmage.

“I was happy with our effort; I thought we played really hard for the most part the whole time. … We’ve been trying to emphasize it a lot; there’s still some areas we’ve got to grow.”

Saturday’s opener at Belmont Abbey tips off at 4 p.m.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.