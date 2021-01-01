Defense key for St. Pauls boys to continue last season’s success

PEMBROKE — A point or two can make a big difference in volleyball, especially late in a close set.

Late points in nailbiter sets were the difference Tuesday when Purnell Swett hosted Jack Britt, as the Buccaneers won the second and third sets narrowly to avoid the Rams’ upset bid and win the match 3-1.

“One play could have made a huge difference,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “Momentum would shift. Set two and three we only lost by (a few) points, both of them, but it was a hard hit to the little bit of self-confidence that they have.”

In the second set, after Purnell Swett had won the first, Jack Britt (7-4, 7-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led throughout, with a largest lead of 19-12. Purnell Swett (1-10, 1-10 SAC) used a 9-3 run to pull to within a point at 22-21, but out of a Buccaneers timeout, two unforced errors by the Rams allowed Jack Britt to extend its lead to 24-21. The Rams stayed alive with two more points before falling 25-23.

Purnell Swett played from in front in the third set, taking a 7-4 lead early after four straight Ram points and a 13-8 lead after a 5-0 run. The Rams extended the lead to 19-13 before Jack Britt began its comeback, using an 8-2 run to pull to a 21-21 tie. After the teams exchanged points to make it 22-22, Jack Britt scored three straight to win the set 25-22.

“They came out to play, and I think sometimes they either celebrate too early, and forget that it takes three sets to win, or they relax, and get complacent, and then they try to play that catch-up thing, and volleyball’s not a catch-up sport, it’s just not,” Deese said. “When you get down four, five, six … even when you play well, it’s hard to come back, and that’s what they did in set two, and set three.”

The Rams ran out of steam in the fourth set, when Jack Britt scored the first three points and continued stretching its lead throughout, to 9-4, 12-5, 14-6, 17-7, 21-9 and 25-10.

Purnell Swett’s early lead in the match came after a 25-17 win in the opening set. The Rams led 13-4 before Jack Britt closed three times to within five points, including 22-17, before Purnell Swett scored the last three points to win the set.

The set win and the two narrow losses showed some improvement for a Rams team that has often been swept this season, including their first meeting with Jack Britt Nov. 24 in a match with only one competitive set.

“I just want to see improvement,” Deese said. “Improvement was there, but the lack of confidence at the end is still a big issue for us, it’s still a huge problem. It’s toxic — even if it’s just one, volleyball’s a contagious sport, and it passes from one to the other, and that just makes it really hard.”

Alona Locklear had two kills, five single blocks and 10 block assists for the Rams. Madison Harris had three kills and six block assists; Lexiana Sencenbaugh had one ace, two kills, three digs and four assists; Chloe Locklear had three kills, one single block, four block assists and three assists; and Jenna Parker had 10 service points.

For a Rams team with nine seniors, even as they struggle from a wins and losses standpoint, Deese is making sure the team knows to leave everything on the floor in their final few high school volleyball games.

“I was pleased with a lot of the stuff I saw, but my point to them is always to make it count,” Deese said. “It could always be your last day on the court. They could cancel the season, even though it’s got one week left. I’ve got nine seniors; several of those are going somewhere to play, but other than that, the other ones, next week’s going to be it for them with volleyball. They need to make every single play and everything else count, and sometimes I think they forget that.”

The Rams play Wednesday at Seventy-First.

Lumberton swept by Pinecrest

SAC-leading Pinecrest made quick work of visiting Lumberton with a straight-sets win in Southern Pines Tuesday.

Pinecrest (11-0, 11-0 SAC) won with set scores of 25-6, 25-8 and 25-14.

Lumberton led the third set 8-2 before Pinecrest tied the score at 12-12. The Patriots then finished the set with a 12-1 run to win and clinch the match.

Lumberton plays Wednesday at Richmond.