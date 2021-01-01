Defense key for St. Pauls boys to continue last season’s success

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls varsity boys basketball team ended last season on a hot streak, with nine straight wins and 14 in a 15-game span before their loss to Kinston in the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
As the next season begins, they’ll look to continue that momentum with strong defensive play.
“(We’ll) continue doing the things that we’ve been doing before,” Bulldogs coach Corey Thompson said. “I’ve been really stressing a lot, this season, on our defensive approach. I feel like we need to be much better on the defensive end, so we’ve been spending a lot of time on defensive footwork, fundamentally-wise, and understanding our rotations.
“Despite losing a lot (of players), we’re still coming out with the same mindset and we’re going to be able to go out and compete every night and do what we need to do to continue winning.”
Junior guard Jeyvian Tatum (10.5 points per game last season) and senior forward William Ford (5.3 points) will be the biggest pieces as the Bulldogs try to repeat the successes of last season (23-6 overall, 13-3 Three Rivers Conference), which included sharing the TRC regular-season title.
“Jeyvian’s grown tremendously, through his freshman year to where he is now,” Thompson said. “I really challenge him in practice to be more of a leader, more of a vocal leader. … I’m expecting some good things out of him this year and for him to continue to be the player that he’s been.
“(Ford) anchors our defense well; rebounds the ball at a high volume. But more importantly, though, he’s getting better at finishing around the rim and making free throws.”
Thompson also looks for senior forward Eric Malloy, senior guard Josh McNair and junior guard Joshua Henderson to contribute.
After their scheduled scrimmage against Purnell Swett was canceled due to virus-related protocols, Tuesday’s season opener at home against West Bladen will be the Bulldogs’ first time seeing live competition.
“A lot of stuff we’re going to have to learn, just clean up as we go through, but I’m excited to get on the court and play,” Thompson said.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.