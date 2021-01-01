Little things could lead to big goals for St. Pauls girls

ST. PAULS — Winning the 2A state championship is a realistic goal for the St. Pauls varsity girls basketball team.
Accomplishing that big feat depends on the little details, coach Mike Moses said.
“What we learned from our experience last year is the way we accomplish a state championship is the small things, the fundamental things: defending, being in help defense, made free throws, made layups,” Moses said. “When you think championships a lot of times you think broad, you think too big, but the reason we lost in that third round, we were 4-for-21 from the free-throw line, we missed a few layups.”
One of those little things Moses is instilling in his team this season is making the extra pass.
“I’ve been preaching ‘one more,’ that’s what we’re going with this year, as in one more pass; let’s give up the good shot for the great shot,” Moses said. “As we all know, we’re a fast-break team, we’re a pressing team, but championships are won from half court down. So being able to run our offense in the half court, be poised.”
The Bulldogs started 27-0 last season before losing 52-49 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs to North Lenoir; they return four starters from that team, with Iyania Evans (10.3 points, 9.3 rebounds per game last season) graduating. Replacing her production may be the biggest question for this year’s edition, as some players will shift into new roles.
“You can’t replace an Iyania; all you can do is build up the girls that you have, and you can give them more responsibility,” Moses said. “The things we need Tamyra Council to do this year, I believe she could have done last year. We’re just so versatile; we have girls that can play multiple positions.”
Keonna Love, up from the JV team, will also be a key contributor in the post.
T.J. Eichelberger (12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.7 steals), a former Robeson County Player of the Year, enters her senior year as the established team leader in the backcourt. Jakieya Thompson (12.4 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 steals) will also take on more a leadership role as a sophomore after a strong freshman season.
“T.J.’s definitely the leader of our team, but Jakieya is a leader as well,” Moses said. “I expect her to talk, I expect her to communicate, and she’s ready for that challenge. She’s a natural-born leader.”
Two athletic freshmen, guard Jashontae Harris and forward Tyasia Baldwin, will also be key contributors.
The Bulldogs open at home Tuesday against West Bladen.
