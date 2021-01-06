Lumberton’s Lawrence signs with Sandhills volleyball

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Keke Lawrence, second from left, goes over signing information with Sandhills Community College volleyball coach Alicia Riggan, left, alongside Lumberton girls basketball coach Ivey Johnson, second from right, and volleyball coach Mackie Register, right. Lawrence signed with Sandhills Wednesday.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior volleyball player Keke Lawrence signed Wednesday to play collegiately at Sandhills Community College in Southern Pines.

Lawrence said Sandhills is the right fit because she loves everything about the program.

“When I went and toured the college, I loved everything about it,” Lawrence said. “I thought it’d be a good fit to work on volleyball me, to work on getting better. Even though some colleges don’t play their freshman, I know that I get a chance to work harder to build the volleyball player in me.”

Lawrence, a middle hitter for the Pirates, has had 11 kills in a game this season against both Hoke County and Jack Britt.

“I think they’re getting a diamond in the rough, because Keke has a lot of athletic ability,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “She was very raw last year, and over the course of one year, she has improved tremendously, and I think she’s just hitting the surface on what she can play in volleyball. I think going to that next level, getting that college coaching and playing it year round, they’re going to see big things from Keke.”

Sandhills coach Alicia Riggan was present, and is excited about the player the Flyers are getting in Lawrence.

“(When we met) she had a list of questions to ask, she’s super bubbly and energetic, and when we bring girls into our program, it’s kind of like a family,” Riggan said. “And both (high school) coaches have said that she’s a ball of energy and she’s super-friendly and she’s a great captain and teammate, and those are things that are hard to teach a player. She’s not afraid to swing at the ball. She’s going to want and demand the ball, and that’s something at the next level — you can’t shy away from it.”

Lawrence also plays basketball and runs track for the Pirates, but in signing to play college volleyball she’ll get to continue playing the sport she considers her favorite.

“Volleyball became my favorite sport sophmore year,” Lawrence said. “Junior year playing, in the playoffs, I loved the energy, and then senior year being a captain, everything just built up more and volleyball is my favorite sport.”