Lumberton’s Lawrence signs with Sandhills volleyball

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett varsity girls basketball team was eager and excited to begin their season Tuesday night.

If there was any doubt how they felt about the chance to play, it was erased by simply looking at the scoreboard a few minutes into the game.

The Rams earned a 62-35 season-opening win over Richmond after an early 26-3 run propelled them to a sizable lead.

“We was just eager to get back on the court, just the opportunity is what we were really looking forward to,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “We’ve been emphasizing on the defensive end, and I think tonight we only gave up five rebounds. We wanted to make sure we came out strong and just ready to roll on that side of the ball, and it set us off with that run. That side led to the offense, and they were playing calm, cool and collected, good basketball.”

Richmond’s Jayla McDougald scored the first five points of the game, but the Rams quickly erased that 5-0 deficit with the big run, which lasted until midway through the second quarter and gave them a 26-8 lead. Purnell Swett (1-0, 1-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 38-13 at halftime, outscoring the Raiders 21-5 in the second quarter.

“What went well was our transition,” Purnell Swett guard Kylie Chavis said. “We had been working on our transition plays all during practice, and we’ve been doing a lot of conditioning, so that conditioning really came out for us in the end.”

Richmond (0-1, 0-1 SAC) outscored the Rams 18-12 in the third quarter but never got closer than 17 points, trailing 50-31 at the end of the period. Purnell Swett held a 12-4 fourth-quarter advantage for the finishing touches of their victory.

“We were just trying to go where we left off,” Chavis said. “We’re trying to go no losses this year, so I think us winning today was giving us momentum for the rest of the season.”

Chavis, last season’s SAC Player of the Year, scored 16 points including 10 during the Rams’ big run. Natalie Evington, also a big contributor last season, scored nine points.

But new faces also contributed for Purnell Swett: Nyla Mitchell scored 11 points, including three baskets during the big run, and Niyah Locklear added nine.

“Definitely my teammates pumping me up (helped),” Mitchell said after her varsity debut. “Everybody’s working together, just making me feel welcome, and that’s really a big deal, helping me be a better athlete on the court.”

“They came off the bench and they were the spark,” Efird said. “This year, we have depth, and when you bring them two in, it was just a whole other energy, a whole other wave. Nyla brings it every single night on the defensive end; she’s one of the best defenders in the county. And Niyah, she comes in, she’s going to be hard to guard. She’s a presence down low. Bringing them in off the bench just brings a whole other aspect to our team, and it’s just good for us to be able to have that depth.”

The Purnell Swett girls play again Tuesday at home against Pinecrest.

Purnell Swett boys drop opener

After the Purnell Swett varsity boys basketball team tied Richmond with a second-quarter run Tuesday, the Raiders answered with their own, more extended run, and pulled away to beat the Rams 64-45.

Purnell Swett trailed 17-8 after the first quarter but an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter tied the game at 20-20. The Raiders then went on a 13-2 run and led 33-24 at halftime.

“I was very pleased with that little 2-, 3-, 4-minute stretch there; the second unit came in and played hard,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “(During Richmond’s run) we had a couple turnovers and didn’t sprint back on a couple of occasions, and against a well-coached team, and athletic and long as they are, every possession matters. We’ve got to value the basketball. I’m pleased with the effort, not the execution, but we’ll get better.”

Richmond (1-0, 1-0 SAC) extended their lead in the third quarter with a 16-3 advantage in the period, taking a 49-27 lead to the final stanza. Purnell Swett (0-1, 0-1 SAC) never got closer than a 19-point margin in the fourth, though they outscored the opposition 18-17 in the quarter.

Cameron Ferguson led the Rams with 11 points, with nine of them coming on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Logan Jacobs, who played sparingly last season, scored 10 points, and Connor Harris, in his varsity debut, scored nine, including six of the eight points in the Rams’ second-quarter game-tying run.

“Logan didn’t play a lot last year, but he’s a starter now, and I told him he’s got to be a 15-point scorer for us, him and Cameron,” Sampson said. “And then Connor gave us some big minutes there, off the ninth-grade team last year; he’s a nice little spark.”

Patrick McLaughlin led Richmond with 15 points and Nygie Stroman scored 12 for the Raiders, who had six players score at least eight points and five in double figures.

“They hit some 3s, they were moving against our zone, they had some shots go down early, and that makes it tough. Not making excuses; we’ve just got to play harder and got to do a better job of rebounding. Being undersized, we’ve got to learn to box out and be more physical.”

Purnell Swett travels to Scotland Friday.

St. Pauls tops West Bladen

The St. Pauls varsity boys basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat West Bladen 74-47 at home Tuesday in its season opener, a nonconference game between two Three Rivers Conference schools.

The Bulldogs led 48-42 going to the fourth quarter before a 26-5 advantage in the final period propelled them to the 27-point victory.

St. Pauls (1-0) led 19-9 after the first quarter. West Bladen (0-1) outscored the Bulldogs in the second and third quarters; the score was 37-28 at halftime.

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum led all scorers with 18 points. Joshua Henderson, Josh McNair and Elston Powell each added 15 for the Bulldogs.

St. Pauls hosts Red Springs Friday.

Fairmont volleyball defeats East Columbus

The Fairmont varsity volleyball team defeated East Columbus in the Golden Tornadoes’ season finale at home Monday.

Fairmont (6-4, 5-3 Three Rivers Conference) won 3-1; the Golden Tornadoes won the first set 25-14, the second set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-23.

East Columbus (1-9, 0-6 TRC) won the third set 25-23.

Shekinah Lennon had 13 kills for Fairmont and Dajsha Fields had 11. Alexis Hinson had 19 assists. Adrianah Chavis had seven aces and 10 digs.